Well qualified: Benji Pedroza Jr.'s past helped prepare him for new challenge

Pedroza spent two years in reentry housing after he was paroled. Today, even as he helps others adjust to life outside of prison, he still reports to a parole officer.

During Pedroza’s recovery, he spent much time at the Center for Hope. The center recently received a grant that allowed Espeseth to hire a new recovery coach.

“The job fills that gap between people getting released from prison and them getting support,” Espeseth said.

Previously, Pedroza’s history would have hurt his chances. When Espeseth reached out to him, however, he was also receiving job offers from other centers that wanted someone with experience with addiction recovery. Espeseth said treatment centers have been hiring more recovery coaches, which has increased demand for people like Pedroza. She offered him the job before the grant money was available to compete with other employers.

Pedroza chose the Center of Hope because of his personal experiences there. “This job could not have come more naturally to me,” he said.

The Center for Hope is a nonprofit, separate from the Idaho Department of Correction. The two institutions do work closely together, however, and Taylor-Silva includes Pedroza when speaking to clients about the recovery options available to them.