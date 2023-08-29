OAKLEY — Don’t ask members of the Oakley Hornets about the past. Or the future.

They know the stakes this year: A potential record-breaking, fourth straight 1A Division I football championship.

But the Hornets enter the 2023 season with an intense focus on the present with their dozen-plus senior class.

“We don’t like focusing on the past because the past doesn’t matter anymore,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Kolter Mabey told the Times-News. “You can’t change it. The only thing you really can change is the next moment and the only thing you can control is your effort.”

So, instead of dwelling, the boys said they want to control its effort with themes of teamwork and brotherhood in its fast-paced no huddle offense.

“We try to teach our young people that we want to play fast,” Hornets coach Brennan Jones told the Times-News. “We want to play hard but if you make a mistake, make a mistake at full speed.”

The Hornets lost seven all-conference players to graduation but return Isaac Cranney and Bridger Duncan.

“This team has a real brotherhood that I find to be really fun,” Jones said

Kyler Robinson will take over at quarterback, years removed from when he played his freshman season with a broken arm. He saw his brother, Jace Robinson, lead Oakley to a 2020 state title. It’s Kyler Robinson’s turn in 2023.

“He’s done whatever was asked of him and it is his chance to shine,” Jones said. “I expect fantastic things out of Kyler.”

Oakley Hornets

Coach: Brennan Jones

2022 record: 10-1 overall, 6-0 Snake River Conference

Key players:

Quotable: “Year to year, there are just some groups that are more in tune with each other than other groups. This one has intuitively been that way from the time they came through as freshmen.”

News and notes: Oakley isn’t just one of the best teams in tbe state, thanks to its three consecutive state titles. MaxPreps ranked Oakley the ninth-best 6/8/9-man team in the country in 2022.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — vs St Joseph Catholic (Ogden, Utah) (66-6 WIN)

Sept. 1 — vs Kendrick @ Albertsons Stadium (Boise State), 3 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — @ Raft River, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs Carey, 7 p.m,

Sept. 29 — @ Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — @ Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

MALTA — Chad Evans knows his dudes.

Guys who can fly around the field, make plays and take over a game in a moment’s notice.

Kai Ward, Blake and Tanner Tracy. Ren Udy. Ruger Ward. How about quarterback McCoy Spencer, too?

Oh, can’t forget about junior Devin Barnes and many others.

No matter who, Evans, Raft River’s football coach, will be given “tough kids.”

They don’t have to be from Malta. They could reside in the many ranching and farming towns in the Raft River High School area such as Almo, Elba, Juniper or even Yost, Utah.

But don’t underestimate these guys.

“I guess a constant at Raft River and probably a part of the reason for our success is just the sheer toughness and I guess you could maybe call it stubbornness of them farm and ranch-raised kids,” Evans told the Times-News. “They just love playing football. They love contact. They are just tough kids.”

The Trojans began their 2023 campaign with a 44-30 win over Tri-Valley and possess a combination of unselfishness and skill with hopes of dethroning Oakley, the kings of the Snake River Conference and 1A DI.

Raft River graduated “eight or nine” in 2022, including Tate Whitaker — the Snake River Conference Offensive Player of the Year — and Treg Whitaker — the conference’s All-Purpose Player of the Year and five other All-Conference talents.

Evans said Talon Taylor and Ethan Felthauser will “be getting some numbers” defensively while the Trojans will display with “some old school Raft River football.”

“We’re just gonna bunch it up and try to run right over top of people,” Evans said.”

Raft River Trojans

Coach: Chad Evans

2022 record: 6-4 overall, 4-2 Snake River Conference

Key players: Kai Ward, sr., running back; McCoy Spencer, quarterback

Quotable: “Raft River has never been known ever for being a big team. We’re always smaller in stature than everybody we play but physically, they are just tough kids.”

News and notes: The Trojans have made the playoffs every year since 2018.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — @ Tri-Valley (44-30 WIN)

Sept. 8 — @ Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs Oakley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs Glenns Ferry (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — @ Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Butte County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — vs Carey, 7 p.m.

MURTAUGH — Murtaugh likes to play fast and physical. Simple as that.

You would likely see running back Jr Benites, described as one of the fastest players on the team, sprinting down the field, evading tackles and juking his way to end zone.

Or you might see lineman Oscar Aburto pancaking blockers and protecting his quarterback, Soyer Young, in any direction.

And in 2023, with a mix of key juniors and seniors, the Red Devils seek a playoff appearance beyond the first round — its destination since 2017.

Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen will start junior quarterback Soyer Young, a player Jensen has coached since Young’s seventh grade.

“He’s my quarterback so he knows what we’re doing and he does a great job of that,” Jensen told the Times-News. “… He knows what I want and he does a good job of doing that.”

Also watch out for running back Jr. Benites and offensive/defensive lineman Oscar Aburto, a senior with some NAIA interest.

Aburto, linebacker Hudson Giles and punter Sway Stanger return as the Red Devils’ all-conference players.

Benites said the team has learned to play more as one unit and it leads to a speedy style.

“We have a lot of potential for this season and we’re very excited to get started,” Aburto told the Times-News.

Murtaugh Red Devils

Coach: Todd Jensen

2022 record: 5-4 overall, 3-3 Snake River Conference

Key players: Oscar Aburto, sr., offensive/defensive lineman; Soyer Young, jr.; quarterback; Jr. Benites, sr., running back/cornerback; Eli Merrick, sr., wide receiver/cornerback

Quotable: “When you’re talking 1A DI football, if you’re not talking District IV, you’re crazy.”

News and notes: Twenty-eight kids went out for the Murtaugh football team this year. Jensen said it is the most for the school in a long time.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — @ Challis (61-6 WIN)

Sept. 1 — vs Hansen, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — @ Oakley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs Raft River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — @ Carey, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)

Oct. 20 — vs Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

CAREY — The 2022 senior class decimated the Carey football program.

Nine starters, on both sides of the ball, walked across the graduation stage in May and the left the program with a youthful profile.

Now, the Panthers enter the 2023 season with just three returning starters in the ultra-competitive Snake River Conference— quarterback Preston Wood, linebacker Nik Versis and wide receiver AJ Black in coach John Saili’s first season.

All nine seniors earned all-conference honors but Versis claimed the Snake River Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

“We’re coming into the season kinda one arm behind our back,” Saili told the Times-News. “We’re up for the challenge. The boys are up for the challenge. I think we are only gonna continue to grow as the season rolls on but these first few games, they are gonna earn them.”

Many of the Panthers on this year’s squad didn’t earn reps on a junior varsity team. The Panthers don’t boast a junior varsity squad as of now because of a “combination of injuries, COVID and things like that,” Saili said.

“We’ve been missing our JV program the last couple years and I think it’s showing,” Saili said. “We had our first game Friday night and we had five kids starting on varsity that haven’t played football.”

Saili said the team will rely on his returning starters’ experience to help teammates develop.

Carey Panthers

Coach: John Saili

2022 record: 8-3 overall, 5-1 Snake River Conference

Key players: Preston Wood, jr., quarterback; Nik Versis, sr., linebacker; AJ Black, jr., wide receiver/defensive back; Luke Aquistapace, jr., center; Owen Parke, sr., defensive line;

Quotable: “We’re coming into the season kinda one arm behind our back.”

News and notes: Owen Parke returns for his senior season after he missed his junior season because of a broken leg

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — vs Grace (36-0 LOSS)

Sept. 1 — @ Butte County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ Oakley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs Valley (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — @ Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Murtaugh (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — @ Raft River, 7 p.m.

HAZELTON — Brian Ayers isn’t sure of his Valley Vikings’ identity. Yet.

Ayers, who enters his first season of his second head coach stint in Hazelton, will have plenty of time to figure that out throughout the season.

Play style? To be determined.

“I know that we will come out and we will compete every play,” Ayers told the Times-News. “We will fight hard for four quarters. We will be very physical. Beyond that, I don’t know just what we’re going to see because we are still ironing out offensive and defensive schemes.”

That’s an unknown. But not the attitude, effort and camaraderie within a team who is looking to surpass its 1-7 2022 season with a junior-heavy roster are not.

Neither is Ayers’ confidence in his players.

“I don’t have any fears of putting anybody we’ve got on the field at practice out on the field on Friday night,” Ayers said. “I expect everyone to be impact players.”

Ayers will rely on leadership and skill from junior quarterback/defensive back Josh Hardy, senior Irving Estrada and four seniors, among others.

Oh, and the Vikings’ tests are clear. The Vikings visit Wilder, host Glenns Ferry in week three before they battle five consecutive returning playoff teams, including a season finale against Oakley, the three-time 1A DI state champions.

“I really like the energy,” Hardy told the Times-News. “We’re bringing it and we’ve been together so we have good chemistry together.”

Valley Vikings

Coach: Brian Ayers

2022 record: 1-7 overall, 0-6 Snake River Conference

Key players: Josh Hardy, jr., quarterback; Irving Estrada; “Every guy on the roster”

Quotable: Ayers on one adjective to describe team

“Relentless because they are constantly pursuing perfection. They want to be better every single day.”

News and notes: The Vikings return four seniors and could make its first playoff appearance since 2018 when they won the state championship.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — vs Butte County (64-36 LOSS)

Sept. 1 — @ Wilder, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — @ Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs Raft River, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — @ Carey, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — @ Oakley, 7 p.m.

