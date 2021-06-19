 Skip to main content
Want a free, at-home COVID-19 test? In Idaho, just dial 2-1-1.
Want a free, at-home COVID-19 test? In Idaho, just dial 2-1-1.

SARS-CoV-2

The SARS-CoV-2 capsid. The spike proteins targeted in vaccines are the pink protrusions from the viral surface.

 SUBMITTED

BOISE — Idahoans who may have COVID-19 can now easily request a saliva test kit to use in their home, with results in one to three days.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday that it now offers free at-home COVID-19 tests to Idaho residents. Dial 2-1-1 to request them.

The orders require no personal information, other than a name and a mailing address.

“Reliable and widely available testing is a critical part of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public Health, in a news release. “Combined with efforts to increase vaccinations, this important initiative can help to get us back to our usual way of living.”

The state partnered with a company, VAULT, to provide the tests at no cost to patients. The tests are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, and VAULT offers tests for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms or a known exposure to the coronavirus. The tests are 99% accurate for positive or negative test results, according to the company. (A small fraction of results are inconclusive.)

The tests require a person to collect a saliva sample and mail it to a laboratory, which will report back the test results electronically within 24 to 72 hours. Test results also are reported to Idaho public health departments, as is required for all COVID-19 test results.

Visit healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/news/free-home-covid-19-tests-are-available-idaho-dialing-2-1-1, or call 2-1-1 or 800-926-2588, to learn more about the process.

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Concerned about COVID-19?

