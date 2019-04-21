TWIN FALLS — The third annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes is coming up and you know what that means — men squeezing into tiny high heels.
Walk a Mile in her Shoes is an event created by Voices Against Violence, an organization dedicated to stopping rape, sexual assault and gender violence. Come enjoy live music, food trucks and contest awards, and watch men walk a mile in high heels.
The individual awards are for the most funds raised, best community advocate individual, best dressed and highest heel.
Team awards are the same, with the addition of the largest team registered.
On average the walk takes about 30 minutes, Voices Against Violence member Jessica Kaschmitter said.
Learning to walk in high heels takes practice, said Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury, who plans to break in his high heels by walking up and down stairs before the event.
“Be prepared for soft ground and gravel,” Kingsbury said. And, “know that your feet are going to hurt for a week.”
Several teams coordinate costumes; last year the Magic Valley Gear Exchange had rock-climbing themed outfits. It served more than just a gimmick — it was a statement that domestic violence crosses into every profession and every socioeconomic status, owner Anthony Roberts said.
Roberts has participated in every year of Walk a Mile in her Shoes. He has learned that the most important thing to do is slow down and think about domestic violence.
“The first year everyone thought that it was a race,” Roberts said. “My mindset has changed since then. It’s not about getting done with it. It’s about doing something out of the norm. It’s a time to go slow and reflect.”
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes starts at 11 a.m. April 27 at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. To register, visit eventbrite.com. An individual walker costs $40 and a team of five costs $150. All proceeds go to Voices Against Violence, the only 24/7 emergency shelter in the Magic Valley for women and children affected by domestic violence or sexual assault.
The event is coming quickly, which means you need to get shoes soon. Here are some options for where to get shoes on Twin Falls:
- Famous Footwear offers wedges and block heels. The largest size they offer is a women’s size 12. Most of the dress shoes cost between $30 and $50. Famous Footwear is at 2016 Bridgeview Blvd.
- Payless ShoeSource offers heels up to women’s size 13. Payless stores are at 1605 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. and in the Magic Valley Mall.
- Shoe Dept. offers up to woman’s size 14 and some stylish heels. The heels range from $15 to $25. Shoe Dept. is at Magic Valley Mall.
