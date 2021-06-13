‘Very disappointing’: Doctors lament Idaho’s weak COVID-19 vaccination rates for children

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC GETS POLITICIZED

Peterman said this hesitancy is partially attributable to the political influence on public health measures and the politicization of the entire coronavirus pandemic.

“The massive amount of political decision-making on treating a very serious disease and the huge amount of misinformation has made it challenging for doctors to explain (the science) to their patients,” he said.

“It’s just a shame that we have local and county politicians making recommendations about public health and vaccines when, frankly, they don’t have the training ... We have to, at some point, trust our doctors and people who have done research (into) what is best for our adults, our children, our elderly.”

Though Epperly said he’s noticed that some residents are driven by ideological thinking — Kaiser Family Foundation surveys indicate that more than 80% of Democrats nationwide say they have received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 49% of Republicans — many parents might have other things on their mind.

“When it comes to subjecting their children to this, what I believe is more significant is their concern about safety,” he said.