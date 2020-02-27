US identifies habitat critical for survival of rare songbird

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers proposed Thursday to set aside a vast area across seven Western states as habitat critical to the survival of a rare songbird that migrates each year from Central and South America to its breeding grounds in Mexico and the U.S.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made public its recommendation for the western yellow-billed cuckoo in a federal notice. If approved, the designation would affect activities that involve federal funding or permitting along hundreds of miles of rivers and streams in Arizona and New Mexico north to Idaho.

Each spring and fall, the cuckoo uses river corridors as routes to travel between its wintering and breeding grounds. Nesting pairs find refuge in willows, cottonwoods and other trees along waterways and once their chicks hatch, their voracious appetites for insects help them fuel up for the return trip south.

The birds play a role in the health of river systems throughout their range, said Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups pressing for more protections for the threatened species.