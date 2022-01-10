 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

UPDATE: Fire guts Putters Mini Golf building in Twin Falls

Fire damage at Putters Mini Golf

A fire late Sunday damaged a building at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls.

 Brayden Weeks

TWIN FALLS — A fire erupted late Sunday at Putters Mini Golf, causing extensive damage to the upper floor of the two-story building.

Owner Mandi Riddle was contacted at midnight about the fire, she said, but by the time she arrived at the scene, the Twin Falls Fire Department had extinguished the fire.

The fire department said it sent crews at about 11:30 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing and smelling heavy smoke in the area. When three engine crews arrived, the upper part of the building was on fire. It took about half an hour to get the fire out.

Rock Creek Fire also responded to the fire, the Twin Falls Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said the cause remains under investigation. Riddle said it appeared to be an electrical fire.

Riddle said the business generally opens for spring break, but she hopes to have the building restored and ready for opening season around Memorial Day.

People are also reading…

1 comment
4
0
0
2
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet Twin Falls' new mayor

Meet Twin Falls' new mayor

At its first meeting of 2022, the Twin Falls City Council selected a new mayor and vice mayor, bid farewell to two members and welcomed two new members.

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News