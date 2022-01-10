UPDATE: Fire guts Putters Mini Golf building in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A fire erupted late Sunday at Putters Mini Golf, causing extensive damage to the upper floor of the two-story building.

Owner Mandi Riddle was contacted at midnight about the fire, she said, but by the time she arrived at the scene, the Twin Falls Fire Department had extinguished the fire.

The fire department said it sent crews at about 11:30 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing and smelling heavy smoke in the area. When three engine crews arrived, the upper part of the building was on fire. It took about half an hour to get the fire out.

Rock Creek Fire also responded to the fire, the Twin Falls Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said the cause remains under investigation. Riddle said it appeared to be an electrical fire.

Riddle said the business generally opens for spring break, but she hopes to have the building restored and ready for opening season around Memorial Day.

