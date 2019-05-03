JEROME — A local woman saved an elderly man's life Thursday when a fallen tree rolled on top of him near her apartment building.
"We got a call about someone cutting a tree down and someone was underneath it," Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said Friday. "He had the tree down, but was trimming some branches and the tree rolled over on him."
The accident happened mid-morning Thursday at the eastern edge of Clover Creek Apartments on South Davis Street in Jerome, Hall said.
The man had been helping landowner Larry Bodily cut down a tree at the edge of a field that abuts the apartment complex, said 19-year-old Clover Creek resident Nicole Bradshaw.
"My husband heard (Bodily) yelling for help," Bradshaw said. "Mike handed me our 8-month-old daughter and ran out to help."
Bradshaw said she followed her husband out the door. Mike Bradshaw helped Bodily and others get the tree off the injured man.
"He didn't look very good," Nicole Bradshaw said. "I asked if he was breathing — and they asked if I knew CPR."
Someone held her baby while she started chest compressions on the man.
"I didn't hear him breathing or find a pulse," Nicole Bradshaw said.
She continued chest compressions until Magic Valley Paramedics arrived, Jerome Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harrison said.
The unidentified man was flown to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
"My father is an EMT and he taught me how to do CPR at a young age," Nicole Bradshaw told the Times-News.
"I'm glad I was in the right place at the right time."
