Zoo Boise welcomed twin red panda cubs this summer, one male and one female, and both are healthy.
The cubs’ parents, Dolly and Spud, are doing well, according to a city of Boise news release. The twin cubs were born on June 19. This is Dolly and Spud’s first litter together, but Dolly’s sixth. Red pandas are considered an endangered species.
Similar to red pandas in the wild, the cubs have been spending their first weeks in the den with their mother. As they continue to grow and develop over the next few months, they will slowly begin to emerge from the den to explore the exhibit.
“As she did with her previous litters, Dolly has been doing a fantastic job of caring for the cubs,” according to the news release. “Zoo Boise staff members have been giving Dolly as much privacy as possible, to ensure that she does not become stressed and continues to take excellent care of her new babies.”
Weekly checkups by zoo staff have shown that the cubs are healthy and growing. On Aug. 6, both cubs weighed around 1 pound.
Their parents, Dolly and Spud, have been matched as part of the Red Panda Species Survival Program, one of the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s many conservation programs. Its primary role is to serve as a breeding program for selected endangered or threatened species. The goal is to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population to increase the animals’ numbers and be able to reintroduce certain zoo-bred animals into their natural habitats, if necessary.
The naming rights for the cubs will be auctioned off at Zoobilee, Zoo Boise’s annual gala on Sept. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.