Twin Falls Starbucks will have electric vehicle charging station

TWIN FALLS — By the end of 2022, a Starbucks location in town will have a Volvo-branded electric vehicle charging station.

The multinational coffee shop chain announced chargers at up to 15 stores across the 1,350-mile route from Denver to the Seattle headquarters in a statement.

"These DC Fast Chargers will be placed at Starbucks stores about every 100 miles, adding much needed peace of mind for EV drivers, who we know see today’s limited charging infrastructure as a major barrier to purchase," the release said. "While customer’s cars are recharging outside, drivers can relax comfortably inside with their favorite Starbucks beverage."

Twin Falls has two Starbucks locations, one on Blue Lakes Boulevard and another on Bridgeview Boulevard near the Perrine Bridge.

A Starbucks spokesperson was unable to answer which location will receive the charger.

In addition to charging stations, the company has a goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030. To reach this, Starbucks is moving away from single-use plastics and testing reusable cup programs.

