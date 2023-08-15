In 1998, the Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Twin Falls implemented an Urban Renewal Plan encompassing property from Old Towne and Downtown southwest to Lamb Weston and east along the railroad tracks to include the Eastland Industrial Area.

Over the course of its existence these past 24 years, the area has been able to assist with tens of millions of dollars of public investment to support hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment and property value expansion and thousands of new jobs.

Idaho Urban Renewal Law and the Local Economic Development Act are critical tools to address deteriorating areas and economic under-development. Property taxes generated from the increased value of properties within the area have been used for public infrastructure improvements: sewer line extensions; water system improvements; curb, gutter, sidewalk, and street construction; electrical transformers; public parking. These developments have spurred the private sector to make substantial investments in the community.

Examples of projects that may not have happened without the support of Urban Renewal include industrial expansion of companies like Seastrom Manufacturing and Clear Shield National (now Dart Container), Glanbia Nutritionals Headquarters building and Cheese Innovation Center, Gemstone Climbing Center, retail and restaurant establishments on Main Avenue, the housing-office-retail mixed-use 160 Main building, and unique public spaces such as the Downtown Commons.

This 24-year-old area is coming to a close, as required by Idaho law. But the vibrancy and prosperity generated by the investments continue to live on and drive our local economy.

Now, the Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Twin Falls is laying out a new 20-year vision for public and private partnership in the heart of the city. A new Urban Renewal plan is being developed to encompass an area from City Park south to Rock Creek Canyon and spanning the width of the original townsite from Washington Street to Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Similar public and private investments over the next two decades will bring a robust mix of uses providing space for living, working, shopping, dining, and recreation. You can check out the full Downtown Twin Falls Master Plan online at https://www.tfid.org/DocumentCenter/View/6248/URA-Downtown-Master-Plan—-Final-20230515. Public discussion of the formal Urban Renewal Plan development occurs at the monthly Urban Renewal Agency meeting on the third Monday of each month at 12 p.m. at Twin Falls City Hall and will be considered by the Twin Falls City Council for adoption later this year.