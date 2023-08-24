Oregon Trail Elementary held a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. inside the gymnasium for the launch of their Dual Immersion Program — the first that’s made its way to the Twin Falls School District.

“Who knows what doors it will open to our Spanish-speaking students because they are part of this program,” Principal Tyler Matlock said at the event.

Oregon Trail Elementary has enrolled roughly 44 kindergartners and 44 first-graders in the new dual immersion program. In an interview with Matlock after the event, he told the Times-News they made sure each classroom is half Spanish speakers and the other half English speakers.

The program will continue through fifth grade. By the time dual immersion students have graduated from Oregon Trail Elementary, Matlock told the Times-News they hope to have a plan set where they will be able to continue the programs through middle school and high school.

“As we get closer we will have a better understanding of where the program will be, if they will be core classes or if they will be elective,” Matlock said. “We’re not sure yet but I know we’ll make it happen.

“Now when a kid who’s English speaking is invited to a party, they’re going to be able to talk to everybody,” he said. “He’s going to be able to continue the conversation and that’s what this is all about.”

For more information about the dual immersion program, go to www.tfsd.org/dual-immersion/.