NORFOLK, Va. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Morales, a native of Twin Falls, supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14.

Morales joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Morales serves as a mineman.

“I joined the Navy to see the world,” said Morales. “I wanted to broaden my horizons and have adventures before settling down.”

Morales attended Canyon Ridge High School and graduated in 2015.

Skills and values similar to those found in Twin Falls led to success in the military.

“My boss at my first job taught me to have a strong work ethic,” said Morales. “I was 16 and working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. That prepared me for the real world and to serve in the Navy.”

These lessons have helped Morales while serving with the Navy.

Members of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

As a member of the Navy, Morales is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy can be anywhere within a matter of days to quell conflicts and deter threats against the United States and our allies,” said Morales.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: Fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Morales and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I served as a search and rescue swimmer in the Middle East,” said Morales. “Once during my time there, I repaired a jammed propeller to keep our ship underway. Performing this mission essential task gave me a sense of pride.”

As Morales and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.

“Serving in the Navy with only a small percentage of Americans who make the sacrifice gives me a sense of pride,” said Morales.

Morales is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’m grateful to my parents and my uncle for their support during my career,” he said.