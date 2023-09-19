Let’s go, Brandi Turnipseed!

One of the co-founders of Twin Falls-based Profound Better Biome, Turnipseed will compete against four other finalists for a $50,000 grand prize and $100,000 in equity funding at Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Trailmix competition on Oct. 4 on the fifth floor of JUMP Boise.

The Trailmix pitch competition, presented by Albertsons, annually helps food and beverage startups take their products from local farmers’ markets to supermarkets, according to a news release. The Trailmix grand prize winner will also receive shelf space for its product at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion to other regional stores depending on sales.

Profound Better Biome is a coconut water drink that contains billions of bacteria and enzymes that are essential for digestive health, the release said. The company is owned by Turnipseed, Kai Sacher and Paul Ayers, who, combined, have decades of experience creating food for global brands.

“We believe gut health is the key to a healthy mind and body,” Turnipseed said in the release. “Our customers are passionate about our drink because a balanced gut creates many benefits, which include digestion, immune function and even mental health.”

The company’s proprietary fermentation approach also generates byproducts known as postbiotics, which are typically absent from similar products.

The largest annual entrepreneurship-focused community event in Idaho, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $590,000 in cash prizes and funding since its inception in 2017. The Trailmix is BEW’s main pitch competition.

Want to cheer on Turnipseed? Registration for seating is available online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org.

Zions Bank is BEW’s Platinum sponsor, with Albertsons, Alturas Ventures, the City of Boise, In Time Tec, SBDC Idaho, Umpqua Bank and Vynyl committed as Gold sponsors. To learn more about BEW, go online to boiseentrepreneurweek.org.