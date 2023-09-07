What are some of the words that you would use to answer the question: “What are some of the characteristics of ‘good government?’” Words like reliable, transparent, honest, civil, responsible, innovative and fiscally conservative are some that might come to mind.

So, what is the City of Twin Falls doing to be thought of as a good government?

To be a responsible and innovative government, we survey and ask our residents how we are doing. Later this month, we will issue our annual citizen survey. Twin Falls residents can share their thoughts, opinions and grade our performance. In November, we will review the responses and use what we learn to start conversations on how we can improve our performance to meet our community’s expectations.

We encourage Twin Falls residents to participate and commit to share the results when they are available, anticipated to be in mid-November.

Local governments across Idaho just completed their annual budgeting processes. Budgeting is the lifeblood of government and is how we transform taxes and fees into tangible public services. To be fiscally conservative and transparent, our budgetary process is series of open discussions that start on the first Monday in July and end on the fourth Monday in August.

Quote Election season is upon us. ... Encourage civility and elect those who are going to lead Twin Falls and continue to be good government.

During this time, the Twin Falls City Council and many of its employees discussed proposed projects and expenditures and their connection to the city’s 2030 Strategic Plan. Members of our community are invited to participate in the process. The budget that was approved by the city council is sustainable and sensible. The anticipated tax rate is the lowest issued by the city. It provides the resources needed to keep our community safe, secure and livable. It is available on the city’s website. We welcome the community’s thoughts and encourage all become involved in the process next spring.

Election season is upon us. Interested residents have filled their petitions to serve and will soon begin campaigning. To sustain honest and civil government, before going to the November polls, get to know those who are asking for your vote. Ask them why they want to serve. Ask them to share their vision for our community. We have all witnessed an increase in negative attack ads and negative campaigning. Encourage civility and elect those who are going to lead Twin Falls and continue to be good government.