Trout Release Boosts Fishing Opportunities at C.J. Strike Reservoir

GRAND VIEW — If your idea of “social distancing” involves wetting a fishing line in the middle of a lake or from the end of a dock on a crisp Idaho morning, you’re in luck. Idaho Power added 50,000 catchable rainbow trout to C.J. Strike Reservoir this week.

Although the company has temporarily closed its campgrounds at the reservoir, day-use areas including boat ramps remain open. Restrooms at the parks are closed, but portable toilets have been installed. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing and other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) to avoid the potential spread of coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Some previously released fish have jaw tags. Anglers who report catching one of these tagged fish will have their names entered in an annual drawing for $1,000.

Reporting tags helps the company evaluate the success of its annual stocking effort, which also includes a fall release at several Middle Snake River locations. Idaho Power’s federal licenses to operate hydroelectric facilities on the Snake River require the company to provide recreational opportunities for the public.