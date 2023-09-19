The Cassia County School District, following a 15-year-old board policy and Idaho Code, voted last month to approve applications from three registered sex offenders who requested permission to drop off and pick up their own children, and attend academic conferences and extracurricular activities involving their own children.

It’s a process that has played out for years without making the news — until now.

A summertime amendment to the policy aimed at transparency that created a “committee of community members to assist in reviewing and making recommendations for approval or denial of each application,” according to the district, spectacularly backfired, leading to multiple contentious meetings in August, a flurry of backlash and accusations on social media, and even threats of recall against the elected members of the board.

As quickly as Cassia School District Board Policy 1006 was changed a few months ago, the board voted at its final August meeting to return to its previous version of the policy, “placing the process for application review, approval or denial back upon the district superintendent, the school principal, and school board members,” the district said in an emailed response to a series of questions from the Times-News.

The five members of the board were “not available” for interviews, the district told the Times-News. The district, instead, released a statement about the board’s actions.

“Pursuant to Idaho Code Section 18-8329 the State Legislature allows registered sex offenders to drop off and pick up their own children, and attend academic conferences or scheduled extracurricular activities involving their own children.

In order to do so, the offender is required to contact the school district annually prior to their first visit of the school years. The statute allows school districts to adopt more stringent safety and security requirements by giving written notice to the registered sex offender.

“As is typical, before the state of any school year, the Cassia County School District received notice from three registered sex offenders pursuant to Idaho Code 18-8329(2). On Monday, August 21, the Cassia County School District Board of Trustees reviewed the requests but added more stringent safety and security requirements and directed legal counsel to provide written notice to the registered offenders as required by the statute.”

Quote “Some may wish the laws on this issue were different, and we encourage those patrons to speak with their legislators about the changes they would like to see made.” Scott Graf, Idaho Department of Education communications director

Asked by the Times-News to describe its enhanced “safety and security requirements,” the district responded, “These requirements are assigned case by case, and commonly include measures such as designated chaperones while on school property, exclusions from specified areas within the school, and/or not leaving the vehicle while dropping off or picking up their child. The school district also reserves the right to change requirements or revoke approval to enter school property at any time.”

That isn’t enough for the parents and other school stakeholders who took to social media to vent their frustrations — including Kyrie Riley and Kade Craner, who were among the members of the community committee that pushed the district to reject all three applications. They appeared on a Facebook video channel called “Shane Talks Politics” with a host who displays anti-Democratic Party memes, pictures and comments, Bible verses and appeals for Christianity, and anti-transgender and LGBTQ+ content on his page.

While Riley acknowledged the Cassia board did follow Idaho Code, she questioned why the district wouldn’t go deeper into state law and adopt a “blanket ‘no’ option” that she claimed would be permitted under Section 18-8329(4).

“Or a zero-tolerance policy, that the school can just say when they get these applications in, ‘We’ve received your applications, thank you. Please refer to the beginning of the state statute where it says that sex offenders are not allowed within 500 feet. We just go by Idaho law,’” Riley said.

She added, “The end. You wouldn’t have to come up with special privileges, you wouldn’t have to come up with special, oh, like you can be on school grounds if you have a chaperone. There would be nothing. It would be just, ‘Hey, the answer is no. See the beginning of the law.’”

Riley did not respond to an inquiry from the Times-News via Facebook Messenger.

The complaints from Cassia County, not surprisingly, reached Debbie Critchfield, the state’s superintendent of public instruction who has deep roots in the Burley area. She served 10 years on the Cassia school board, including five as chair, and worked nine years as the district’s public information officer prior to her election to state office.

The Idaho Department of Education, however, doesn’t have authority to intervene in local decision-making processes, Scott Graf, the department’s communications director, told the Times-News, and would have been particularly hard-pressed to effect change in this case given the board followed the rule of law.

In fact, school districts across the state abide by the same section of Idaho Code — making it possible, maybe even likely, that several boards have for years reviewed and either approved or denied such applications on a regular basis.

While some Facebook commenters rallied around the idea of a recall election in Cassia County, with one accusing the board of “failing our children” and calling for members to be “removed,” and another using profanity while encouraging parents to “force them to step down,” Graf suggested the community’s ire was misdirected.

“The authority to make most day-to-day district decisions — including those around school operations — is given to locally-elected trustees and their chosen administrators. In this particular matter, the authority to make decisions regarding certain individuals’ access to school facilities, rests solely with the local district,” Graf said in a statement. “Some may wish the laws on this issue were different, and we encourage those patrons to speak with their legislators about the changes they would like to see made.”

***

Three days after the Cassia board overruled its newly-formed community committee and approved the three registered sex offenders’ applications “following the parameters set forth in Idaho Code Section 18-8329 and Cassia School District Board Policy 1006,” the district told the Times-News, “Shane Talks Politics” livestreamed his interview with Riley and Craner with the headline, “Cassia County School District is exposing your children to registered sex offenders!”

The description of the show, which had some 8,800 views as of Monday afternoon, read: “CASSIA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD IS ALLOWING REGISTERED SEX OFFENDERS ACCESS TO YOUR CHILDREN! This morning, we discuss the decisions that led up to this very dangerous game the Cassia County School board is playing with the safety of YOUR children.”

The nearly 150 comments largely piled on the school board, with some commenters incorrectly arguing the registered sex offenders had lost their parental rights by being convicted of a crime and others dragging religion into the conversation.

“They gave up the right when they committed the act. NO!! They don’t belong there!! Our kids need to be safe!!” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “You give up your rights when you break a law.”

“If you harm a child, you forfeit your rights. Simple,” wrote another commenter.

Some commenters, meanwhile, singled out the board members’ faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with one alleging they’d protect their “brethren.” Another commenter wrote that “Mormans (sic) will rally behind the board members.”

“Absolutely we won’t. This. Is. Wrong,” one commenter responded.

Another wrote, “NO THEY WON’T!! Mormons are pissed off about this just as much as non Mormons. Anyone with a moral compass is pissed about this decision!!”

The original commenter answered, “One would hope.”

The social media spectacle, as is common, was more bluster than fact.

Quinn Perry, deputy director and government affairs for the Idaho School Boards Association, told the Times-News she was bothered that “a board’s compliance with a state law” had generated such vitriol.

“I don’t believe they have done anything wrong, it’s just a complex issue,” Perry wrote in an email. “The District has to strike a balance between ensuring that their students and patrons are safe while also recognizing that their schools may serve parents who are registered sex offenders who have rights as a parent.”

She added, “The identity of individuals on the sex offender registry is public information, so patrons and parents have access to know who in their community may be on this list. When school districts consider whether or not to allow such a listed person on school property, the District’s personnel typically examine each situation on its own merits and closely review the details in coming to a decision. Very often there are conditions and parameters established when someone in this situation requests permission to be on campus — such as checking in, being supervised, not being allowed to be alone with students, or only being present to participate in a meeting where only adults and their child may be present.”

***

A week after the Aug. 21 meeting, and responding to public outrage, the Cassia board called a special open meeting to address Policy 1006 but declined to allow public comment while limiting the conversation to the board, school superintendent and assistant superintendent, and legal counsel.

“We would appreciate you being kind and respectful, for we will be kind and respectful back,” Jeff Rasmussen, the board chair, told the assembled crowd after explaining the meeting format, adding that board members had received “many emails,” with some being “decent” and others “less than kind.”

In the meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, Lance Loveland, the district’s attorney, bristled at the idea of a blanket policy as floated by Riley, the community member who appeared on “Shane Talks Politics,” and expressed concern the ambiguity of the language in Section 18-8329 of Idaho Code could leave the district vulnerable to litigation were it to take such a step.

“That’s why I am saying the end of the day, I think it needs to be changed legislatively, not by educators,” Loveland said.

Later, Darin Moon, the board’s vice chair, motioned to revert the board policy to its previous language as of April 2022, thus eliminating a community committee from the application review equation and aligning Cassia County with “every other school district in the state.”

“I’m not too proud to admit what we tried to do was maybe a step too far,” Moon said. “What we tried to do in being transparent in letting the public know what was going on was asking too much.”

Moon’s motion was seconded by Mandy Baker and passed.

What’s next? Perry, from the Idaho School Boards Association, echoed the thought that the state law, and not the board’s action, would make for more appropriate homework.

“I don’t have an official opinion on whether or not the law should change,” Perry said.

But, she added, “Because of the concern it has raised, it probably warrants review.”

What the law says The full text of Idaho Code 18-8329(2): The provisions of subsection (1)(a) and (b) of this section shall not apply when the person: (a) Is a student in attendance at the school; or (b) Is exercising his right to vote in public elections; or (c) Is taking delivery of his mail through an official post office located on school grounds; or (d) Contacts the school district or daycare office annually and prior to his first visit of a school year and has obtained written permission from the district or daycare to be on the school or daycare grounds or upon other property posted with a notice that the property is used by a school or daycare. For the purposes of this section, "contacts the school district or daycare office" shall include mail, facsimile machine, or by computer using the internet. The provisions of this subsection are required for an individual who: (i) Is dropping off or picking up a child or children and the person is the child or children’s parent or legal guardian; or (ii) Is attending an academic conference or other scheduled extracurricular school event with school officials present when the offender is a parent or legal guardian of a child who is participating in the conference or extracurricular event. "Extracurricular" means any school-sponsored activity that is outside the regular curriculum, occurring during or outside regular school hours, including but not limited to academic, artistic, athletic or recreational activities; or (iii) Is temporarily on school or daycare grounds, during school hours, for the purpose of making a mail, food, or other delivery. Source: https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/title18/t18ch83/sect18-8329/

