‘Together forever’: Idaho veteran who fought to be buried with her wife dies at 81

“(Lee) said they tried to do a dishonorable discharge because they found out she was gay,” said Judy Cross, a longtime friend of Taylor’s. “She fought it and showed that she had very honorable behavior throughout her whole time and ended up having an honorable discharge.”

Taylor moved to Nampa in 1971 after visiting Hicks and falling in love with the area. Hicks recalled that one day during her visit, Taylor went to the store and didn’t return right away.

“I thought she was lost,” Hicks said. “She came back … and said, ‘I bought a farm.’ ”

Hicks warned her sister, then working at Hewlett-Packard in Sunnyvale, California, that it might be difficult to find work in the Treasure Valley. Taylor didn’t balk. She found a job as a computer technician at Qwest, and later retired and raised goats on her farm. She also volunteered as a paramedic in Kuna.

Cross, a deacon at Boise’s Liberating Spirit Metropolitan Community Church, which Taylor helped found, said Taylor had encountered “a lot of harassment and difficulty” in the Navy as a lesbian. At church, she tried to create a welcoming environment for LGBTQ members who’d had similar experiences.