Picking the perfect tree

Times-News Reporter Megan Taros inspects a smaller tree as she searches for the office Christmas tree Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the South Hills near Hansen.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — With every group of friends I ever have, I inevitably become the mom. I am the giver of advice, the preparer of meals and the mastermind behind get-togethers. So, unsurprisingly, I reach my ultimate form around the holidays, which is why I jumped at the chance to orchestrate the Times-News’ annual tradition of traipsing to Magic Mountain to bring back a Christmas tree for the newsroom.

I spent weeks trying to recruit the entire reporting gang for the journey, but in the end I roped only three, most likely because of my insufferable Thanksgiving dinner the week prior where I forced them all to go around the table to say what they were thankful for as well as help me clean up.

As sugar-plums-and-chestnuts-roasting as I am about Christmas, I am very no-nonsense about my celebrations. I buy Christmas cards, start taking note of presents I will buy and get outfits and party invitations squared up all before Thanksgiving. I wasn’t about to head into the South Hills unprepared. Armed with saws, bungee cords, a permit, snow boots and a Santa hat I rallied my limited troops into the forest — and it still required the collective power of many minds to get our little tree to its new home.

Picking the perfect tree

Times-News Reporter Julie Ferraro inspects a potential candidate for the office Christmas tree Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the South Hills near Hansen.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

A $10 permit won’t get you a glorious fir tree like the kind in a neighborhood lot, but we soon realized as we combed through imperfect trees that we were paying for the experience. We laughed all the way up joking about imagined hijinks we could get up to. We floundered around until we got our snow legs and enjoyed the relative silence of the four of us wandering through the gorgeous hills, interspersed only with occasional chatter and our raucous laughter.

It took some creative teamwork before we could agree on the lucky tree. We made use of our crime and health reporter Julie Ferraro’s experience cutting trees during her childhood in South Bend, Indiana, to spot a sturdy one; our photographer Pat Sutphin’s Boy Scout training to navigate; our sports reporter Ben Jones’ good eye and spatial intelligence to pull our adorable tree out of the maze of branches and drag it back to the car on a sled; and my upbringing as a tomboy (you wouldn’t be able to guess that now), who played with tools when my dad brought his race car to the track, to cut down the tree and tie it up to roof of the car. The way back was far quieter than the ride up, our childish enthusiasm succumbing to exhaustion, but with a palpable air of satisfaction.

Picking the perfect tree

Times-News Reporter Ben Jones carries out the office Christmas tree he just cut down Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the South Hills near Hansen.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

As I ordered Jones around when we placed the tree in its final place, whispering “left is loose” to myself as I unscrewed the stand and had him lift it up and place it back in until I was convinced that it was straight enough, I flashed back to my days in my old apartment in Brooklyn where my other roommates looked on and called me “dad” as I fixed our terrible plumbing month after month. Before I wondered too long about who I looked like I realized it was my own dad who each year adjusts and readjusts the tree insisting it isn’t straight enough to the rapidly-decreasing amusement of my mom and I (except I swore a lot less than he does when I put up the tree).

Picking the perfect tree

Times-News Reporter Megan Taros fastens the freshly cut Christmas tree to the top of the car Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the South Hills near Hansen.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The tree has since become a welcome addition to our slow-burning festive newsroom. I have been envisioning where to put our tinsel garland and how to best decorate our dainty fir. The experience has made me think, however, that perhaps my holiday persona isn’t a clever and crafty mom, but a supercharged festive dad.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

