Times-News chief photographer Drew Nash won five awards last weekend at the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2022 Awards Banquet.

Nash placed second for News Portrait Photography and Food Photography, and was awarded third for Spot News Photography and General News Photography. He finished third to Sarah A. Miller and Darin Oswald, both of the Idaho Statesman, for Photographer of the Year.

“There are few local newspapers fortunate enough to have a Drew Nash,” Times-News Editor Steve Kiggins said. “As we continue to seek ways to reimagine ourselves and improve our local coverage of news, sports and entertainment, we’ll be intentional about ways to further showcase Drew’s visual talents.”

Over the last three years, Nash has now earned 21 state awards for his photographic excellence.

Also at the banquet, Kiggins was elected to the Press Club’s board of directors, to be led this year by Melissa Davlin, the lead producer and host of Idaho Reports and a former Times-News reporter.

The Press Club is a statewide association representing working journalists and promoting excellence in journalism and freedom of information.