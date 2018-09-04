Subscribe for 33¢ / day

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.26

Burley $3.29

Fairfield $3.30

Gooding $3.23

Hailey $3.37

Jerome $3.30

Rupert $3.32

Shoshone $3.23

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

