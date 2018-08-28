Subscribe for 33¢ / day

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $3.25

Burley — $3.29

Fairfield — $3.30

Gooding — $3.25

Hailey — $3.34

Jerome — $3.28

Rupert — $3.32

Shoshone — $3.32

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

