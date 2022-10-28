Thriller: Annual dance and performance event returns at CSI

TWIN FALLS — A time-honored tradition returned to the stage on Thursday as the artists of CSI’s Performing and Visual Arts department showcased a Halloween-themed evening of dance and song.

The program that culminated in a jaw-dropping performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” featured five dance pieces, three choral pieces, and two short movie selections.

The audience of more than 200 people enjoyed the hour-long event for free, with a suggested donation of food for Gilbert’s Pantry, the on-campus food bank.