 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Thriller: Annual dance and performance event returns at CSI

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — A time-honored tradition returned to the stage on Thursday as the artists of CSI’s Performing and Visual Arts department showcased a Halloween-themed evening of dance and song.

Thriller: An annual tradition returned to the stage Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho's Performing and Visual Arts Department. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The program that culminated in a jaw-dropping performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” featured five dance pieces, three choral pieces, and two short movie selections.

The audience of more than 200 people enjoyed the hour-long event for free, with a suggested donation of food for Gilbert’s Pantry, the on-campus food bank.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second man charged in Heyburn slaying

Second man charged in Heyburn slaying

The brother of a man charged in the Jan. 2 slaying of a Heyburn man has been arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on a first-degree murder charge.

Death notices

Maida Wirsching, 54, of Kimberly died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexican artisans preserve Day of the Dead ornaments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News