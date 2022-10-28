Thriller: Annual dance and performance event returns at CSI

TWIN FALLS — A time-honored tradition returned to the stage on Thursday as the artists of CSI’s Performing and Visual Arts department showcased a Halloween-themed evening of dance and song.
Lorien Nettleton
The program that culminated in a jaw-dropping performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” featured five dance pieces, three choral pieces, and two short movie selections.
The audience of more than 200 people enjoyed the hour-long event for free, with a suggested donation of food for Gilbert’s Pantry, the on-campus food bank.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: CSI's 'Thriller' is a smashing success
The cast performs 'Thriller,' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Dancers perform 'The Last of Us' during 'Thriller' presented by the College of Southern Idaho visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Singers perform 'Surface Pressure' during 'Thriller' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Singers perfrom 'Monster Mashup' during 'Thriller' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Dancers perform 'Stranger Things' during 'Thriller' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Dancers perform 'The Witches are Back' during 'Thriller' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Dancers perform 'The Art of War' during 'Thriller' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Olivia Long performs 'Healing' during 'Thriller' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Michael Frew plays the guitar during 'Surface Pressure' a number in 'Thriller' presented by the CSI visual and performing arts department Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.
