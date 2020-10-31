This Boise woman survived a double lung transplant. COVID-19 has her fighting for life

BOISE — When Sharon Fraker had a double lung transplant three years ago, she got a “new lease on life.”

Now she is fighting for another, the result of COVID-19.

Fraker, 70, of Boise, is in the intensive care unit of the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, largely being kept alive by a ventilator.

Fraker’s son, Jeff Soderquist, said his mother went 11 days symptom-free, but by day 12 after testing positive, she was struggling to breathe.

“She was blessed enough to get a lung transplant in Arizona three years ago and she’s been doing great,” he said in an interview provided by St. Luke’s Health System. “She had a new lease on life.”

Soderquist said his mom tried to be very careful about not contracting the coronavirus because she was very ill prior to the transplant.

“She was petrified she was gonna get sick because she knew she had a compromised immune system,” he said.

She ultimately contracted the virus from a very good, trusted friend, her son said.

Fraker now has paralysis and is on a ventilator, and doctors have told her son that she might be the sickest person in the hospital. Her health is not improving.