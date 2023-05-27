Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JEROME — Families, fellow classmates and faculty gathered Friday in the high school gymnasium for the commencement ceremony to honor the 2023 graduating class.

The graduates received their diplomas in a loaded gym while being greeted with roaring cheers as each graduate proceeded to walk across the stage, signifying an end to a memorable part of their lives.

“We graduated, although it does matter somewhat how we did in school,” Valedictorian James Atkin said during his address.

“GPA grades don’t matter as much as the fact that we are here.

“It proves that each of us has the potential to be great,” Atkin said.

More addresses followed from valedictorians Katie Lloyd, Monserrat Mendoza Lopez, Kamille Mirkin, Abigale Powell, and Ingrid Ramirez Juarez.

The addresses — heartfelt, encouraging, thankful and motivational — remind that aside from all the challenges and struggles, they made it.

And this graduating class showed great potential.

This class earned more than $1,197,297 in scholarships, as three students graduated with associate degrees from the College of Southern Idaho. There were six valedictorians, and 25 students who graduated summa cum laude (3.9—4.0 GPA) and 18 magna cum laude (3.75—3.89 GPA).

But, it didn’t come without its fair share of challenges.

This group of graduates experienced unforeseen obstacles as many were in the middle of their freshmen year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, uprooting students from traditional classroom settings and pushing them into online learning.

“Change: To make something or someone different,” Mirkin said. “Change, ironically, seems to have been the one thing that has remained constant throughout our entire high school experience.”

“We started freshmen year in 2019,” she said, “and had to change the way we did homework due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But the challenges never outweighed the determination of this class. It may be from the strong bonds that the class of 2023 fostered together.

“You are never alone,” Mendoza Lopez reminded the graduates.

And that determination to succeed and rise above different challenges didn’t only appear in the classroom.

Atkin embodied this Tigers’ values to persevere as he aided the members of the speech team in securing the 2023 State Speech championship, marking Jerome’s twenty-first state title.

Senior Class President Keenan Blair also experienced growth throughout his high school track career. Most recently, hurling the 12-pound shot put 58 feet to cap of his senior season with a first-place finish at the 2023 Idaho High School Track and Field State Championships.

The throw marked around a six-foot improvement from last season.

However, Lloyd said that it isn’t just about their successes that makes the event memorable. But “falling short” is the greatest lesson of them she said. She remembers facing challenges when working to reach her goal of earning a trip to state for cross-country. She faced an injury her freshmen year and didn’t make it back until around her junior year.

Then, during the district tournaments she passed out 100 feet from the finish line.

“This experience was really hard for me. There I was about to reach one of my lifelong goals, but I fell short,” Lloyd said. “I felt like the biggest failure. As time went on though, I learned a couple things, sometimes the greatest lessons are from falling short. For our focus to be in the right place, sometimes thing need to be taken away.”

“Shoot for the stars, and if you land on the moon, great,” she said. “It’s a pretty cool place too.”

