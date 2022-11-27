The ball gets rolling: Boys basketball opening weekend

BURLEY — Boys basketball opened Nov 26 with intensity and force as the Bobcats hosted Preston in a nonconference matchup.

The stands were filled with excitement and roaring with energy the minute the ball was tipped off.

“With only 10 practices under our belt, they executed our stuff,” Burley head coach Brad Caresia said. “This sets the whole table for us, and I like our chances against anyone in our conference.”

Burley and Preston came out of the gate evenly matched. They went basket for basket during the first quarter. With quick execution and ball movement, Burley was able to close the first quarter ahead 14-13.

The fast-paced energy engaged the crowd as individuals stood during big drives.

Preston was a physical team and pressed Burley in the second quarter. Preston’s Tate Hess and Will Hamblin held key shots during that quarter.

Burley wasn’t going to stand by and watch. Stockton Sheets hit a three-pointer. Sheets continued the pressure and hit a basket with 33.3 seconds left before halftime.

The score was set with Burley trailing 26-28 going into halftime.

The energy of the crowd encompassed the teams as they rolled into the third quarter. Burley’s Jacob Williams had a big steal in the opening minutes stalling Preston’s momentum out of the gate.

Preston wouldn't rest and kept pressing the court and ended the third quarter ahead 42-36.

The fourth quarter hit with more intensity and adrenaline as Burley worked to close the gap, hoping to end in victory.

Burley’s Jacob Williams and Stockton Sheets hit three-pointers during the quarter. Ramsey Trevino and Ryan Jensen put up a few baskets as Burley inched closer to the win.

Preston's Tate Hess, Kade Lords and Cruz Harris wouldn’t be slowed down by these shots. They drew a few big fouls and pressed the court to close the game with a 69-58 victory.

Burley is a part of the 4A Great Basin Conference. Preston is in the 4A South East Idaho Conference and holds a daunting presence in their conference. They won the 2020 state championship and finished second in 2021.