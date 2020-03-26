38th annual forestry contest for students canceled

COEUR D’ALENE — The 2020 Idaho State Forestry Contest is canceled due to concerns about COVID-19. The annual contest introduces students in grades 5 through 12 to basic forestry and resource management skills. More than 250 volunteers donated their time to help run the contest in past years and a record 700 students from around the state participated in 2019. The contest has always been held the second Thursday in May north of Coeur d’Alene. It is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Lands, Bonner Soil and Water Conservation District, U.S. Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service.