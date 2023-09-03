Liz Mandelkow of Mustard Seed Ministries, left, poses for a photo with Texas Roadhouse general manager Matt Luckock and marketing manager Chelsie Slate after receiving a $5,000 donation from the Twin Falls restaurant on Aug. 31. “This is just a way for us to give back to the community,” Luckock told the Times-News of the restaurant’s third significant gift to Mustard Seed since its opening in early 2021. The money will be used to help stock Mustard Seed’s food pantry, which served 18,000 people last year, Mandelkow said. The pantry regularly distributes 35 to 40 food boxes four days a week in the Twin Falls area, she said. To learn more about Mustard Seed Ministries or make a donation, go online to https://www.mustardseedtf.org/.