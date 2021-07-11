Teachers raise questions about due process in educator ethics proceedings

Default cases happen frequently — in more than 40% of cases since 2019, according to an EdNews analysis — but Colón Durham says Connor was the first to raise concerns with the PSC about notifications in the default process. Default cases happen for a number of reasons, Colon Durham said, and the PSC does not track how often they occur because the commission couldn’t get in touch with a teacher.

Connor was disciplined in January of 2021, and his teaching certificate suspended for a year, when the commission found he breached his contract with the Plummer-Worley school district. After he spoke with the PSC in June, commissioners voted to revise his discipline in the case.

After starting the 2019-20 school year in Plummer-Worley, Connor said he got into a housing bind. Faced with the prospect of living in his car during a North Idaho winter, Connor resigned only months into his teaching contract and moved to California. Connor’s resignation was not accepted by the Plummer-Worley school board, according to PSC documents, and he was disciplined for failing to fulfill the terms of his contract.

“We didn’t have that specific information before, because we didn’t get a response to the complaint,” Schwab said. “We didn’t know any particulars, all we got was the school district saying ‘he breached his contract.’”