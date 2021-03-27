From bowling to basketball and wrestling to cheer, the months of February and March saw the culmination of numerous sports seasons.

State tournaments stretched from mid-February through late March.

Within those tournaments, Magic Valley teams saw varying levels of both victory and defeat.

Bowling kicks off the season

Although not yet officially sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association, the state tournament still featured the best high school teams in Idaho facing off against each other.

In the 3A division, Magic Valley girls swept the competition, claiming all four of the top place finishes. Stephi Leazer of Kimberly finished first, followed by Declo’s Sadie Larson, Gooding's Makaya Boyer and Aubrie Johnson of Declo.

As a team, Declo placed first for 3A girls with 1,508 points, followed by Gooding in second with 1,150 points.

The 3A boys also saw tremendous success, claiming three of the top four places.

Wendell’s Jacob Viera took first, followed by Byson Butterfield of Gooding in second, and Declo’s Kevin Hoops finished fourth behind Kendall Evans of American Falls.

In the 4A division, the roles were reversed, with boys sweeping the event and girls claiming three out of the four top spots. Brogan Uscola of Minico finished first. Second place went to Ethan Seitz of Canyon Ridge, trailed by Minico’s Stetson Nelson and Griffen Magee of Twin Falls completed the category in fourth.

As a team, Minico finished second with 1,991 points.

For the 4A girls, Alexia Quaintance of Twin Falls claimed the first place spot. Burley's Halli Vaughn took second and Breanna Robirds of Minico rounded out the rest of the Magic Valley winners in third.

Shootin' the hoops

A couple of days later, girls basketball teams traveled to Nampa to compete in their own state tournament.

The event saw high scores for several players and teams, but, ultimately, none were able to go the distance and claim the title of state champion.

Still, Burley, Filer and Carey high schools all managed to take home the third-place trophies.

Arguably, the most impressive aspect of the girls state basketball tournament was the individual records claimed by local athletes.

Carey senior Kylie Wood tied three individual state records in the 1A DII division. With 86 points, Wood tied the record for most points scored in a tournament, previously set by Bella Murekatete of Genesis Prep in 2018. She also tied Murekatete for the highest average points per game with 28.7.

The final record that Wood tied was set by Lakeside’s Lillian Rhea in 2016 for shooting 30 free throws in a tournament.

Burley sophomore Amari Whiting broke four state records in the 4A division. She now holds the record for most points in a game, most field goals in a tournament, most points in a tournament and highest average points per game.

Jerome, a team deep with talent, claimed the 4A State Champion title with 197 points. The only time they previously claimed that title was in 1975, the same year that the movie "Jaws" was released and Gerald Ford sat in the White House.

Boys basketball, the first weekend of March, saw fewer individual achievements but still a few noteworthy successes.

Dietrich players made it all the way to the championship game after defeating Richfield in the semi-finals but were not able to reclaim the title they last held in 2016, falling short to Garden Valley with a final score of 88-76.

Most of the other achievements happened off the court, with Twin Falls being named the 4A Boys Academic Champions with a cumulative GPA of 3.846. Kimberly and Carey were also recognized with the Boys Sportsmanship Awards for the 3A and 1A DII divisions.

Scholastic wrestling

In the final weekend of February, wrestling teams made their two-hour trek to Nampa. Competing at the Ford Idaho Center, they battled for the top position in their weight classes.

Out of all the local wrestlers, 13 managed to secure first-place finishes in their weight classes.

Four of them were freshmen.

Gooding's Hudson Rogers took home the gold in the 3A 132 pound division. Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry won the 2A 98 pound division, and Buhl brothers Riley and Bowen Brunson found victory in the 3A 126-pound and 113-pound classes.

The other nine champions include Gabriel Taboa of Jerome at 132 pounds, Minico's Dawson Osterhout at 138 pounds and Tazyn Twiss at 170 pounds, Joseph Stevenson of Jerome at 195 pounds, Buhl's Kade Orr at 120 pounds, Gooding's Kayd Craig at 138 pounds and Tayten Gillette at 145 pounds, Derek Matthews of Declo at 170 pounds and Wendell's Remington Winmill at 195 pounds.

Orr also achieved the pinnacle of becoming a four-time state champion, an honor held by only 12 other athletes in his division prior to the tournament.

Cheers

The final tournament of the season, on March 19 and 20, was for Cheer and Dance.

Oakley became a three-time defending state champion after finishing first in every category they competed in. Declo managed to grab the third-place victory behind Soda Springs in the 2A division.

In 4A, Minico picked up their sixth win in the Stunt All-Girls category but fell short of an overall champion placing.

The following day, Dance teams competed for their chance at a state title.

Declo received their first-ever first-place finish in any category, claiming the win in the Military dance competition. They also placed third in Hip Hop and second in both Kick and Dance. Overall they finished second behind Idaho Arts.

For the larger schools, Minico managed to grab a fourth-place finish in the Hip Hop category. They were the only Magic Valley school to place in that division.

As winter sports come to a close and spring sports swing into full gear, fans were pleased with the efforts, awards and achievements these athletes obtained while competing at the highest level of high school sports in the state.

