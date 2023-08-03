Idaho has long had some of the lowest physician numbers in the nation. Several policies and agreements between governments and education institutions have been developed to increase the number of physicians in the region.

In 1971, the University of Washington School of Medicine created an education program open to residents of neighboring states. The program, known as WWAMI, welcomes medical students from Washington, Wisconsin, Alaska, Montana and Idaho to train — and hopefully stay — in the region.

In 2018, the State Board of Education implemented a 10-year strategic plan to increase medical residency in the state. A major component of the plan is to increase the number of residency opportunities for medical school graduates to complete their training from nine locations to 22.

In 2021, 3,180 physicians provided direct patient care in Idaho, an increase of 19% over 2014 numbers.

Although more physicians than ever are being licensed in Idaho, population growth has outpaced recent increases in providers.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, 38 of Idaho’s 44 counties are designated as health professional shortage areas by the Health Resource Service Administration.

Only one county has no areas of health professional shortage — that’s Ada county.

Adams, Camas, Clark, Custer, and Lewis counties have no practicing physicians at all.

According to a report from the University of Washington, in 2021, the south-central districts all had below the recommended ratio of physicians.

Nationwide the average is 247.5 physicians per 100,000 population. In Idaho, there were 174 physicians statewide per 100,000 of population in 2021.

The gap becomes bigger in rural counties.

Magic Valley physicians by the numbers

Blaine County: 226 per 100,000

Twin Falls County: 188 per 100,000

Cassia County: 129 per 100,000

Gooding County: 93 per 100,000

Jerome County: 52 per 100,000

Minidoka County: 51 per 100,000

Lincoln County: 19 per 100,000