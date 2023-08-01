Idaho Gov. Brad Little created a new advisory council that is charged with recommending projects to increase camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and other recreation opportunities in state parks.

On Wednesday, Little signed an executive order creating the new Idaho Outdoor Recreation Fund Advisory Council. The council will be made up of officials from state agencies such as the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Idaho Department of Lands, along with state legislators and representatives from the recreation, hunting and fishing, business and agriculture communities.

Idaho’s 30 state parks faced record usage with 7.4 million visitors in 2020, 2021 and 2022, which represents a 27% increase compared to the previous five years, Little’s office said. The new advisory council will be charged with recommending projects that expand opportunities for camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and other recreational activities in the state parks.

“Our state boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, and much of that beauty is captured in our wonderful state parks,” Little said in a written statement. “That is why expanding and improving outdoor recreation opportunities in our state parks was such an important priority.”

In conjunction with the executive order, Little’s office issued a press release touting $150 million in outdoor recreation improvements and projects funded so far during Little’s tenure via his “Idaho First” and “Leading Idaho” plans.

Those projects include the following:

$11 million for an RV campground at Eagle Island State Park.

$3 million for the Peterson Campground at Farragut State Park.

$3 million for wastewater and waterline upgrades at Heyburn State Park.

$2.5 million for renovations to Kokanee Cove at Ponderosa State Park.

$2 million for water and sewer upgrades at Harriman State Park.

$1.2 million for electrical and water upgrades at Bear Lake State Park’s east beach.

$1 million for the water line replacement at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park.

For the new fiscal year 2024, the advisory council will be able to make recommendations utilizing $5 million of funding provided through Senate Bill 1196.

The outdoor recreation projects are designed to respond to the record usage of state parks by expanding capacity and enhancing accommodations, Little’s office said.

“I’m proud of the significant investments we’ve made in outdoor recreation following record attendance at our state parks several years in a row,” Little said.

The executive order calls for the advisory council to present projects to Little for consideration. The projects Little accepts will be presented to the Idaho Parks and Recreation Board for final approval.