The Burley and Hailey public libraries were among 15 recipients of facilities improvement grants from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

Burley Public Library was awarded $500,000, which will be used for a 1,900-square-foot expansion of the library space and the remodeling of 600 square feet of existing space. The work will bring the library up to current building codes, create a new flexible-use community meeting space, and create two private study/telehealth rooms.

Hailey Public Library was awarded $50,000, which will be used to enclose the current computer lab to better facilitate use of the space and to purchase additional seating for part of the library that is underutilized.

In total, more than $3.25 million in grants were awarded to 15 public libraries in Idaho. Funding was made available from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund.

The criteria for award recipients required proposed projects that address a critical community need, to jointly and directly enable work, education, and health monitoring, and the projects needed to be substantially completed by August 2026.

“I am so appreciative of this exceptional opportunity that will allow some of our public libraries to make significant improvements or additions to their facilities on a scale that has never been available before with federal funding,” State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White said in a statement about the grants. “Staff of these libraries will be able to serve their community members in greatly improved ways, such as through innovations and safer access to and use of their buildings.”