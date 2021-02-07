State officials proposed cutting Idaho Medicaid. They just dropped that plan. For now

Lawmakers didn’t want to use any general fund dollars for the expansion, so they paid for it with a combination of Millennium Fund tobacco settlement money, cost savings in other state programs and about $8.5 million from Idaho counties, who would also save millions in indigent medical costs as more people enrolled in Medicaid.

However, lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to get the $8.5 million, and the higher-than-expected enrollment and utilization bumped costs up by an additional $22.8 million.

Consequently, legislative budget analyst Jared Tatro told the budget committee that the anticipated state cost of the program will likely be closer to $70 million this year, and $80 million to $90 million in fiscal 2022.

That will be offset by at least $32 million in savings from other state programs, he said, such as Department of Correction substance abuse treatment services that the state previously paid for, but which can now be billed to Medicaid.

More offsets are anticipated as additional state services are shifted to expanded Medicaid, he said. Nevertheless, given the disruptions in the health care system caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it will be some time before the true cost of expanded Medicaid is known.