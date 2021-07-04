State data show more Latinos died from COVID-19 than anything else in Idaho last year

Although they contracted COVID-19 disproportionately, state data does not show Idaho Latinos died in disproportionate numbers like others across the country. Instead, they comprise just 10% of the deaths where the underlying cause of death was COVID-19. The underlying cause of death was COVID-19 for 1,212 non-Hispanic Idahoans in 2020.

Overall, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death for all Idahoans in 2020, with heart disease and cancer causing more deaths. That held true for every other racial and ethnic group in Idaho — except the Hispanic/Latino population.

The total number of Idaho Latinos who died in 2020 was much higher than usual, too. The overall death toll jumped 27% from 2019 to 2020. From 2017 to 2019, state data show an average of 520 Latinos have died every year from a variety of causes. In 2020, the state recorded the deaths of 732.

The 2020 data also include 87 total deaths with “other race” reported, five with multiple races reported and 25 with race not reported. Of all of these, 18 were the result of contracting COVID-19.