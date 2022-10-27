Thousands of Idahoans fall victim to scams every year. The U.S. Attorney's office wants to change that

JEROME — Family members of an elderly resident were first made aware that his finances were in disarray when they received a notice that his truck was going to be repossessed.

The truck was paid off, and the title was in the possession of his son. Why would a collections agency be coming for the truck?

The 83-year-old Jerome resident had fallen prey to a scam.

The story the scammer told him was that he had won a cash prize sweepstakes. Millions of dollars would be his, but first he had to pay the taxes on the prize up front.

The man, who is on fixed-income of Social Security, uses a walker to get around, and uses an oxygen tank, went around to at least six same-day lenders in Jerome and Twin Falls, trying to scrape together enough money to pay the “taxes” on his prize. He even obtained a lost title from the DMV to use his car as collateral for a $1,000 loan that would end up costing him $2,800 to pay back.

His daughter-in-law said the scammer developed a relationship with him, called regularly and virtually befriended him. He even gave the man the names of nearby fast-money lenders for him. He was, after all, so very close to getting his prize money.

Over a period of six months the scammer was able to convince the man to take out several small loans from same-day lenders, eventually racking up more than $11,000 of debt.

The prospect of being just a few steps away from a million-dollar payout was irresistible. To get nearly $6,000 in loans, the man paid out nearly $5,000 in interest and fees on top of what he borrowed: About $11,000 in total.

Scams such as this continue to be frequent occurrences and, in early October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho announced that it was expanding the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to increase efforts to combat scams originating overseas.

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said the District of Idaho offices were committed to investigating and prosecuting elder fraud in the state.

“We will not hesitate to use our resources to track down those who prey upon older Americans through online or other scams, even when the criminals are not in Idaho,” Hurwit said in the statement.

Over the last year, Department of Justice personnel pursued approximately 260 cases involving more than 600 defendants.

As part of Idaho’s elder fraud efforts, it engages with the community and industry to raise awareness about scams and exploitation and preventing victimization, including regularly meeting with local law enforcement and financial institutions about elder fraud scams in Idaho.

The Idaho’s elder justice coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean M. Mazorol, will continue to work with state and local law enforcement partners and stakeholders to effectively educate elders and prevent elder abuse, but also to investigate and prosecute when necessary.

Reporting from consumers about fraud and fraud attempts is critical to law enforcements efforts to investigate and prosecute schemes targeting older adults.

Two ways are available to report scams targeting people over 60. First, the National Elder Fraud Hotline, 1-833 FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying next steps.

Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting or connect them with agencies, and provide resources and referrals on a case-by-case basis. More information can be found on the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice website, www.elderjustice.gov.

Hurwit also invited Idahoans to contact his office directly at 208-334-1211 and ask for Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Mazorol to report incidents of fraud directed at older Americans in Idaho.