Rare outdoor ceremonies for new US citizens held in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge in Idaho has held a pair of outdoor court proceedings to safely swear in new U.S. citizens from more than a dozen countries who otherwise would have had to wait months to become citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale administered the oath of citizenship to 37 people wearing masks Thursday on a patio outside the James D. McClure U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Boise, the Idaho Press reported. Twenty more new citizens took the oath outdoors in Boise last week.

Without the ceremonies, their citizenship status was in limbo because federal courts have postponed or halted in-person court gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Among the recipients was 29-year-old Marta Rupp of the Dominican Republic, who has lived in the small city of Middleton near Boise for about 10 years.

“I’m grateful for this country and for all the things it has given me, so I think it was pretty cool to volunteer — an honor," Rupp said.

Also taking the oath were people from countries including Afghanistan, China, Mexico and Peru.