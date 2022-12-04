Out of state hunters swamp Idaho's elk and deer tag sales

BOISE — As with everything involving the outdoors in Idaho, increased interest from out-of-state has created a lot of demand for available opportunities.

Each year, when a limited number of nonresident hunting tags for elk and deer go on sale on a first-come, first-serve basis on Dec. 1, it has become a kind of Black Friday, complete with lines and frustrations.

This year, the demand for nonresident big game tags was so huge it crashed the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s sales system, delaying in-person, online, and telephone sales for several hours. In all, 67,000 people had been vying for 27,000 available tags.

When Fish and Game noticed slowdowns in the sales system due to high volume Thursday morning, the agency first delayed the sale start time from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Then around noon they suspended sales for several hours to troubleshoot.

“We were in full mission-control mode,” said spokesperson Roger Phillips. “By about 1 p.m., things were kind of moving at the pace they should have been moving.”

Before it was all done, a status update on Fish and Game’s Facebook page regarding the sale had logged more than 817 comments, many from frustrated out-of-state hunters who had been trying for hours to get their tags for next year’s hunt.

“Unfortunately we didn’t live up to people’s expectations and we apologize for that,” Phillips said. “We want this thing to go as smoothly as possible.”

In the past it hadn’t been much of a problem. Fish and Game has always made

a limited number of nonresident tags available, and they would sell throughout the year. But, according to, Phillips, in the last few years they’ve seen the tags sell out the first day they go on sale.

“2021 was the first year that we saw this really high demand right there on the first day that they went on sale,” Phillips said. “In the past we sold these things up until the opening of deer and elk season in the fall.”

Another change that came in 2021 was the number of tags were limited by unit for deer, and by zone for elk. This created more complexity, because each unit may have a different limit of tags available. That requires tracking sales and checking each category to ensure the sales for a unit stopped once the limit was met.

“By design it has to be not slow, but it has to be very meticulous, because we have to know when that 300th tag gets sold so we can cut off selling those,” Phillips said. “It gets really complicated really fast, and then you have this incredible number of people all vying for these tags at the same time.”

And it also created more demand for more desirable areas.

Out-of-state hunters looking to avoid the online frenzy have gone to extraordinary lengths to try and get an elk or deer tag the minute they go on sale. This includes making a drive or taking a flight to make an in-person purchase.

Phillips said people started lining up in the early hours Thursday at the Boise offices to hold a place in line.

“In our office in Boise , we had people who had flown in from Hawaii, Alaska and New York,” Phillips said.

An adult hunting license for nonresident is $185, nonresident tags for deer are $ 351.75 and tags for elk are $651.75, so a nonresident could potentially be spending $536.75 to $836.75. And if the purchases are made online there’s a convenience fee.

For Idaho residents, there are no caps on number of tags available and those are typically available before the start of the season in the fall.