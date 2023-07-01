The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP).

The 2024-30 ITIP outlines the state’s transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years. ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments from July 1-31.

Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho’s 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

To review the complete draft plan visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects in their local area as well as submit a comment through the portal.

Local projects in the program include the following:

A project to reconstruct the roadway on SH-75 from Saddle Road in Ketchum north to North Fork Campground Road.

Bridge replacements on US-30, Bickell Railroad Overpass at milepost 231.9 near Murtaugh, and SH-75, Yankee Fork of Salmon Road at milepost 202.48 downriver from Stanley.

A reconstruction and realignment safety project on SH-75 at Torrey’s Hole RV access to Slate Creek that includes new pavement surface, riverbank stabilization, culvert installation, and installing guardrail.

A safety and restoration project along US-93 from Hot Springs Road to Fish Creek Road north of Carey to restore deficient pavement, repair frost damage and apply a seal coat to provide a new roadway surface.

Road widening with four lanes on US-93 from Jerome Butte, SH-25, north to R Canal.

Comments will be accepted through the month of July and can be emailed to itipcomments@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to ITIP – Comments, Attn: Office of Communication, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707

Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department 208-334-8119.

