Idaho is one of the 31 U.S. states without a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, enacted in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people. It has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

The policy has bipartisan appeal nationwide, with some Republicans in favor of it. Last summer, GOP Senator Mike Crapo spoke out against the legislature passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“I have serious concerns with federal funds being used to help states establish ‘red flag laws,” he said. “I support Idaho’s leadership in upholding the Second Amendment, as I commend those working to address violence in our communities to keep students safe.”

The legislature previously passed the Idaho Firearm and Firearm Accessories and Components Protection Act in 2021, which prevents all Idaho government entities from enforcing executive orders, federal laws, treating and agency orders and rules of the federal government involving firearms, firearm components, ammunition and additional items that conflict with Idaho law.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 43,475 people die by guns in an average year, a rate of 13.0 deaths per 100,000 people.

Idaho officials say there are no plans to implement a red-flag law, even after receiving about $1.64 million in federal dollars earlier this year to implement gun violence prevention measures.

Instead, they plan to use the funding for specialized court-based programs such as drug, mental health, and veterans treatment courts, including those that specifically accept clients with firearms violations; behavioral health deflection for those that are at risk to themselves or others; and funding for law enforcement agencies to safely secure, store, track, and return relinquished guns or for officers to attend specialized training.