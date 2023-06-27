Idaho GOP Summer Meeting

Editor’s note: Rep. Chenele Dixon’s statement regarding the Idaho Republican Party’s vote of “no confidence” was inadvertently omitted from Tuesday’s print edition of the Times-News. Here is Dixon’s full statement:

"I am grateful to be a Republican in Idaho. I have served in our good community for decades, as a Republican in our county, in the state party, and now as a state legislator.

"During the 2022 primary election, 6,131 (84.4%) registered Republicans in district 24 voted for me as their choice for strong conservative Republican representation.

"Since the legislative session ended, I have continued to work for Idaho’s families, health care, infrastructure, water, education, and natural resources.

"The state party recently expressed disagreement with my position on one bill. I am proud to stand with Governor Little and many legislative colleagues in defeating legislation that would have incited Idahoans to sue one another and placed unbounded arbitrary definitions that would be impossible to enforce.

"Words matter. I will continue to advocate for sound governance, small government and local control. I am confident that the Republican voters in my district will stand with me."

— Idaho Rep. Chenele Dixon