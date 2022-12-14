Idaho Fish and Game opens public comment on moose, bighorn and mountain goat hunting changes

Wildlife biologists from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commission will host an open house to take public comments on proposed changes to moose, mountain goat and bighorn sheep seasons for the 2023–2024 hunting seasons.

Public comments will be accepted on proposals from Dec. 13–29.

For more information and to view short regional videos about species-specific proposals, go online to the Idaho Fish and Game website.

IDF&G moose, mountain goat and bighorn sheep hunting season setting open house The open house will take place from 3–7:00 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2022 at the IDF&G Magic Valley Regional Office, located in the Hwy 93 Business Park at 324 South 417 East, Jerome.

The commission will take up the 2023-24 moose, mountain goat and bighorn sheep season setting at its Jan. 26 meeting in Boise. The controlled hunt application period will run April 1-30, 2023.

Contact the Magic Valley Regional Office to provide public comments or with questions at 208-324-4359.