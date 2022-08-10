Golf tourney makes wishes come true for 5-year-old with leukemia

POCATELLO — Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance held its 11th annual Make-A-Wish Summer Charitable Golf Tournament on Aug. 6, at Pocatello’s Highland Golf Course.

During the event, Farm Bureau team members raised funds to help grant the wish of Dallas, a 5-year-old diagnosed with leukemia.

Dallas’ wish was for a personal visit from Disney characters Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck on her birthday. She also suggested that she’d like to go to Disney World. The two wish ideas were combined into a birthday trip to the Magic Kingdom where Dallas can spend her special day surrounded by family, the Disney princesses, and her favorite cartoon mice and duck.

At the golf tournament, the Farm Bureau team also presented Dallas with special gifts including a Minnie Mouse mini scooter.

“Our hearts are tied to the people of Idaho,” Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s CEO Todd Argall said. “This is not only where we do business but also where we live. We welcome the opportunity to make a lasting difference to children in the area who are struggling with a challenging illness.”

Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance began holding its annual Make-A-Wish Summer Charitable Golf Tournament in 2009. Since then, the event has raised over $50,000 to help make dreams a reality for Idaho kids.