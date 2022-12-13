Early snowfall prompts closure orders to protect elk and deer in Idaho

The U.S. Forest Service is instituting an immediate area closure in the Warm Springs drainage to protect wintering elk and deer due to early-season snowfall.

All national forest system lands from the West Fork of Warm Springs east to Ketchum and north of the Warm Springs Road within the Warm Springs drainage will be closed. Signs will be posted at normal access points.

The annual closure, implemented in partnership with Idaho Fish and Game, keeps animals from expending energy trying to avoid humans. Forest visitors are reminded to keep their distance should they encounter wintering big game animals in the backcountry.

Elk and deer are likely to remain present in other regions of the Wood River Valley outside of the Warm Springs closure area, officials said.

The Bureau of Land Management is partnering with Blaine County and the cities of Bellevue and Hailey to remind the recreating public to minimize impacts on wintering wildlife. Their advice: When you see deer or elk, go to another area to avoid disturbing them.

Additionally, all dogs should be leashed, under strict voice control, or left at home. Recreating with dogs, specifically dogs off-leash, can dramatically increase stress on deer and elk. It is illegal for dogs to actively chase wildlife and owners can be cited according to Idaho Code with a misdemeanor up to $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

All forms of winter recreation can disturb deer and elk, displacing or preventing them from using winter range habitats, typically south-facing slopes throughout the Wood River Valley.

“It’s cumulative impacts that really determine an animal’s survival,” said BLM Acting Shoshone Field Manager Lisa Cresswell. “If deer or elk are disturbed once, or multiple times a day, for several days each week that adds up to a tremendous amount of additional energy expended.”

For more information, go online to the wildlife smart communities website, or contact BLM Shoshone Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz at 208-732-7296,