Dozens testify in Boise against lowering rates for customer-generated solar power

BOISE — Money is at the heart of a debate over solar energy in Idaho.

Dozens of Treasure Valley residents argued during a three-hour hearing before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission Thursday that Idaho Power undervalued customer-generated solar power in its study for the state regulators.

The gathering in Boise followed two similar hearings the week before in Twin Falls and Pocatello.

Idaho Power’s net-metering study, requested by the PUC and released in June, proposes changes to the compensation structure for excess energy produced by customers with on-site generation, which most commonly applies to rooftop solar but can also include windmills, geothermal and small hydro facilities.

Customers with on-site generation receive a credit from the utility on their bill when they produce more energy than they need.

While retail rates for homeowners are typically between 8 cents to 10 cents per kilowatt hour, depending on how much energy is used, Idaho Power valued excess power from on-site generation, like rooftop solar, at 2.8 cents to 4 cents per kilowatt hour in its study.

The proposal from the state’s largest electric utility to slash the credit in half stirred a debate over how much rooftop solar is worth and what can be done to incentivize the renewable source of energy in efforts to mitigate climate change.

Lisa Young, director of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club, a nationwide environmental organization, testified at the hearing.

She said the utility’s proposal to sharply reduce the price of the excess energy it buys from homeowners will discourage further rooftop solar development. She also said it would protect the company’s interests in owning and profiting from solar power.

“Idaho Power, like electric utilities across the nation, has been actively trying to suppress installations for over a decade since customer-owned energy doesn’t yield as much profit,” Young said. “With the worsening climate crisis, we should begin to make solar power more affordable and accessible and not less.”

Young argued the PUC should consider a different study from “an independent third party” instead, referencing a report from Crossborder Energy, a Berkeley, California, consulting company for the energy industry, that was paid for by environmental groups and solar companies.

The study was submitted to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission in September along with comments from the Idaho Conservation League.

Crossborder Energy’s report concluded that excess power from on-site generation is worth 18.3 cents per kilowatt hour, about five times more than Idaho Power’s valuation.

Jordan Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Idaho Power, told the Idaho Statesman in September that while few people were involved in rooftop solar two decades ago, the utility now has about 12,000 customers generating power from panels on their homes.

He said the utility supports rooftop solar but wants to make sure the pricing is fair for all customers.

“The underlying issue for this whole case is that we are using a customer-generation or net-metering policy that was created about 20 years ago when there was just a very, very small handful of people using on-site generation,” Rodriguez said. “Our study shows that current pricing policies overcompensate customers with solar at the expense of customers without.”

James Taylor, from Caldwell, was the first to testify at the Thursday hearing. He installed solar panels on his home in 2016 and will be grandfathered in.

During previous rulings, the PUC granted legacy status to eligible residential and small general-service on-site generation systems as of Dec. 20, 2019. It also granted the status to eligible commercial, industrial and irrigation systems as of Dec. 1, 2020. Systems connected after those dates would be subject to future changes.

“If I generate a kilowatt of power, I should be compensated for a kilowatt of power,” Taylor said.