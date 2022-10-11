Dozens of prominent Idaho Republicans announce support for this Democratic candidate

BOISE — Dozens of Republicans this week announced they’re supporting Tom Arkoosh, a Democratic Idaho attorney general candidate.

In 66 years affiliated with the GOP, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said she’s never supported a Democrat.

“But this time is different,” Lodge said during a news conference at the Idaho Capitol on Tuesday. “This time, I’m looking for the qualifications, and I’m looking for the experience.”

Lodge, an 11-term senator who is retiring this year, is one of about 50 Republicans — many of them former office holders — who are publicly backing Arkoosh. A longtime Idaho lawyer, Arkoosh faces Republican Raúl Labrador in next month’s election for attorney general.

Labrador, an immigration lawyer from Nampa, board member for Central District Health and former congressman, handily defeated incumbent Lawrence Wasden in the GOP primary election. Several high-profile Republicans — including former attorneys general and a former secretary of state — rallied against Labrador’s candidacy, believing he would politicize the office, and joined Arkoosh’s campaign.

On Tuesday, Arkoosh added former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, First Lady Lori Otter and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jerry Evans, along with more than 20 former lawmakers, to his growing list of conservative supporters.

Otter, a real estate agent and former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s wife, touted Arkoosh’s experience in water rights litigation and experience crafting policy with lawmakers and local officials.

“He’s not running for a political office,” Lori Otter said. “He’s running for a job as your attorney general.”

Butch Otter has not publicly expressed support for either attorney general candidate.

Evans, who served as state superintendent for 16 years, said in a news release that he “was pleased” with Arkoosh’s stance on public school vouchers. During a debate last week, the attorney general candidates were asked whether school vouchers — a form of public subsidy for private education — are constitutional. The Idaho Constitution prohibits the use of public money to support religious institutions.

Arkoosh said vouchers would not pass legal muster, while Labrador promised to defend legislation that allows money to follow students, whether in public or private schools.

“Labrador ignored Idaho’s constitutional prohibition against using public money for religious schools,” Evans said in a news release. “A competent lawyer would know better.”

CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS BACK LABRADOR

Labrador has drawn support from several prominent Republicans as well. In a tweet Tuesday, Labrador noted that “more than 140,500 Republicans endorsed me” with their votes in May’s primary election. “Since then, thousands of other Republicans, independents, and disaffected Democrats have expressed their support on social media, with digital contact, or in person as I campaign across Idaho,” Labrador said.

In August, former Idaho Attorney General and Lt. Gov. David Leroy, a Republican, endorsed Labrador. In a news release, Leroy said the former Idaho GOP chairman has earned the trust of lawmakers, and that it’s the wrong time to elect a Democrat to the office that’s defending the state in a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

“He can help avoid courtroom losses that have been so costly to our taxpayers,” Leroy said. Labrador also touts endorsements from U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which has been a major donor in midterm elections nationwide.

Labrador has raised more than $870,000 in campaign donations. Among his donors are Doyle Beck and Brent Regan, board members of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and Frank VanderSloot, billionaire CEO of Melaleuca, an eastern Idaho health product company, and an active Republican financier.

Arkoosh, meanwhile, has raised about $280,000, although he began fundraising in July. Arkoosh has raised about $93,000 per month, while Labrador has raised about $80,000 per month since November.