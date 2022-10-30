Critchfield and Gilbert: State superintendent of public instruction race

TWIN FALLS — Candidates for the position of superintendent of public instruction had two debates last week, and demonstrated their differences to voters.

Debbie Critchfield, a Republican from Oakley, faces Terry Gilbert, a Democrat from Boise, in the Nov. 8 election to head the State Department of Education.

During the two debates, candidates focused on policy issues, and their ideas for what was important to teachers, students and parents in Idaho.

In a conversation with the Times-News, Gilbert said he is running in order to give a diverse voice in a one-party state. He is passionate about education’s role in maintaining the American system of government, which relies on the participation of an informed public.

“I am a fighter for public education, the cornerstone of democracy, and I will continue that fight,” Gilbert told the Times-News.

Critchfield, on the other hand, has recently served seven years on the state board of education, which is immersed in policy and law, working with the State Department of Education and the Idaho Legislature. During the debates, Gilbert described Critchfield as a bit of a “policy wonk.”

Critchfield told the Times-News that policy is a large part of the job.

“Having been on the State Board of Education as an appointed volunteer — it’s a policy board,” Critchfield said. “You’re working with legislators to create policy and law and rules. And so understanding what that looks like, what that means to districts, it’s critical. Our school districts live and die by the rules and policies. I think that skill is critical to being able to do the job well.”

A good portion of Gilbert’s education experience is from a different era. He began teaching in 1967, and after 14 years he transitioned to working on curriculum development, and served as president of the Idaho Educator’s Association.

Gilbert said he believes some aspects of schools today are unchanged. Teachers are still committed and students still have grit. But, he said, the policy and attitudes in the legislature are different today than they were decades ago.

“The difference is the oversight that the legislature is giving, and the oversight that some of our far-right citizens are exercising, which I think is inappropriate in large part,” Gilbert said.

Debbie Critchfield

Critchfield identified three areas to focus on for use of the dedicated funding from the special session. She would like to strengthen workforce readiness programs, eliminate barriers for school districts to join the state health-insurance and benefits program, and address the shortage of classified staffing — school employees such ad bus drivers, classroom aides, and cafeteria workers.

Critchfield has ideas on how to address post-graduation outcomes for high schoolers. She said she wants to make it possible for Idahoans to come out of high school with access to opportunities for in-demand careers, with job-ready skills.

“I’m looking to create opportunities for students with local industry, business in their communities, whether its apprenticeships, workforce training, on the job training where students get credit for those things,” Critchfield said. “We’re actually incentivizing students to think about what kind of career they want to have.”

She also saw a possible use for surplus funds to address classified staffing shortages that many districts face, as many other employers are able to offer a more attractive salary amid historic low unemployment.

By allowing local school districts to identify where they need to allocate moneys, Critchfield said, many districts would be able to focus on the areas they felt most needed attention.

The big ones are insurance, classifieds, facilities, and programming for career technical education — those are the areas Critchfield said she has consistently heard requests for more local control.

“I would like to have it directed and set up in ways that allows the maximum amount of local control over local budgeting,” Critchfield said. “How about we start letting locally elected boards determine where their needs are and then use those dollars accordingly.”

While teacher pay has been often highlighted as a major factor in retaining teachers, Critchfield said she thinks money isn’t the only compensation that matters.

“When I talk about the non-financial ways we support educators, to me it has to come down to an overall job satisfaction, and that its recognized not just through pay, but through support,” Critchfield said. “How are we supporting the educator once they’re in the classroom? How are we talking about education? How are we promoting that public education works?”

In the debates, Gilbert questioned Critchfield several times about her position on vouchers.

She said that any conversation about letting the money follow the child could not come at the expense of public schools.

“If we are going to talk about public monies going to private institutions in the K-12 arena, it cannot come at the expense of public schools,” Critchfield said in the debate. “If we’re just talking about slicing up the same pie, that is not going to work.”

Terry Gilbert

Gilbert’s career in education began in 1967 in Marsing. He was even invited to the Marsing High School’s 50th reunion this year. He said his experience as an educator give him an advantage as candidate for superintendent.

“I believe in the joy of teaching and the joy of learning,” Gilbert told the Times-News. “I am hopeful that no matter the current environment teachers still feel the joy of teaching and students feel the joy of learning. I am afraid we are going to lose sight of that in the chaos of the current political environment.”

Gilbert, like Critchfield, is an advocate for post-high school paths including vocational training and higher education. He said he would like to see curriculum tailored to student interests.

“We lose students from the college track not because they are unintelligent, but because we’ve been unable to interest them and promote those subjects of key importance to them.”

Gilbert said that as superintendent, he would influence the curriculum that teaches the essential subjects to create informed, literate and ethical adults.

He said if he was the one pulling the strings, he would allocate state revenue surplus funds to early literacy programs to bring 3rd graders back up to goals.

To help with early education and K-3 literacy efforts, Gilbert proposed a “Literacy Moonshot,” where he proposes asking retired teachers and compassionate adults to come into classroom to work side by side with teachers and read to young students to increase literacy.

In the debates, Gilbert showed outspoken about his convictions. He said, as a member of the minority party, he would need people backing him.

“I know as a Democrat walking into a Republican dominated legislature I’m going to have to have friends,” he told the Times-News. “Lots and lots of friends.”

To help support him as a member of the minority party, Gilbert envisions a movement that would pick up on the successes of the Reclaim Idaho campaign, which successfully petitioned to place an education funding measure on the November ballot. (Reclaim Idaho has since withdrawn the ballot measure after the September special session allocated $410 million annually to the state’s schools income and in-demand careers fund.)

Gilbert is calling his vision the Cornerstone Movement, which would call upon the average Idaho citizen who wants to see education flourish in the state, to create influence in the legislature as a public lobby of sorts, making phone calls, writing letters, and holding rallies.

Gilbert is a vocal critic of any movements to use public monies to fund private schools, and challenged Critchfield’s position on vouchers several times during the debates.

“I am very opposed to the voucher vultures, that is these deep-pocket people who want to eliminate public education and put in its place for-profit private schools,” Gilbert said. “My motto is public money should stay in public schools.”