BLM seeks nominations to Idaho Resource Advisory Council

Grazing

A cow munches on grass Feb. 22 on Bureau of Land Management ground a few miles west of Balanced Rock while a herd of cattle graze in the distance.  

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for 30 days to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. This citizen-based committee serves as advisors to the BLM, making recommendations on public land use planning and management throughout Idaho. Completed application packages should be submitted by Nov. 4, 2022.

The council successfully demonstrates that consensus-driven recommendations lead to sustainable outcomes that benefit long-term public land management. This inclusive approach often enjoys a high level of public support.

“The Idaho Resource Advisory Council is an important forum for community conversations that are a key component of public land management,” BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher said. “By ensuring that Council representation reflects a variety of perspectives, members provide a valuable service to the BLM by delving into matters and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land and resource issues.”

People are also reading…

The council consists of 15 members who represent federal grazing permit holders, commercial recreation, dispersed recreation, archaeology and historic interests, environmental organizations, tribal interests, the public, academia and an elected official.

Nominations are being accepted for three vacancies representing transportation or rights of way; commercial timber industry; energy and mineral development; developed outdoor recreation; off-highway vehicle users; nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups or employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources, land or water.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the council. Nominees must be residents of Idaho and will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the state. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed council application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

More information is available at the BLM Idaho website, or by contacting Hannah Cain at hcain@blm.gov. Please send application packages to MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov or BLM Idaho State office, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709.

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

Idaho universities are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or emergency contraception because they could face criminal charges under a state law. One school also says employees shouldn't tell students how to get birth control. It’s the latest restriction in a state that already holds some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Mike Satz is the former interim dean at the University of Idaho’s College of Law. He says the guidance will have a chilling effect on speech. The prohibition on abortion and emergency contraception referrals come from a law passed in 2021. The ban on advertising birth control comes from a law first enacted in 1867.

