BLM seeks nominations to Idaho Resource Advisory Council

BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for 30 days to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. This citizen-based committee serves as advisors to the BLM, making recommendations on public land use planning and management throughout Idaho. Completed application packages should be submitted by Nov. 4, 2022.

The council successfully demonstrates that consensus-driven recommendations lead to sustainable outcomes that benefit long-term public land management. This inclusive approach often enjoys a high level of public support.

“The Idaho Resource Advisory Council is an important forum for community conversations that are a key component of public land management,” BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher said. “By ensuring that Council representation reflects a variety of perspectives, members provide a valuable service to the BLM by delving into matters and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land and resource issues.”

The council consists of 15 members who represent federal grazing permit holders, commercial recreation, dispersed recreation, archaeology and historic interests, environmental organizations, tribal interests, the public, academia and an elected official.

Nominations are being accepted for three vacancies representing transportation or rights of way; commercial timber industry; energy and mineral development; developed outdoor recreation; off-highway vehicle users; nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups or employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources, land or water.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the council. Nominees must be residents of Idaho and will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the state. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed council application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

More information is available at the BLM Idaho website, or by contacting Hannah Cain at hcain@blm.gov. Please send application packages to MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov or BLM Idaho State office, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709.