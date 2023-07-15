BUHL — Stanley Potts takes a breath and plops into his gray recliner.

He rubs his hands on his blue Wrangler jeans and adjusts the collar on his tan Cinch button-up.

Quote “Dealing with me, you are gonna hear a lot of crazy things because that has kinda been the story of my life.” Stanley Potts

OK, where does he begin this conversation? Tough decision when recounting 89 years of memories.

You could start with his numerous dances with death. A tumble in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest that resulted in 23 broken ribs, a punctured lung, just about every other injury and stranded him in the forest for 26 hours before rescue via helicopter.

Or maybe his adventures as a private pilot that involved many unexpected landings and sketchy situations.

But perhaps it is most appropriate to begin with the cycle of events that introduced Potts to Idaho history — rodeo, as he, Jerry Twitchell of Mackay and Stanley Allen of Salmon became the first Idaho cowboys compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo.

That was 1952.

The 75th National High School Finals Rodeo will commence on Sunday in Gillette, Wyoming, complete with more than 1,700 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

This is retirement and life for the past few years. Potts’ wife, Joy, died in November 2021. A cat keeps him company; that explains the living room paper plate of cat food placed on a newspaper.

For the thrill of it: Malta cowboy Sears set to chase NHSFR adrenaline rush Roughstock cowboy Dally Sears of Malta, a self-professed adrenaline junkie, will be the only Magic Valley contestant competing in two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

‘The story of my life’

Potts resides a few miles north of Buhl in a cozy home with a wooded living room.

He occasionally stops and asks you to repeat yourself. His hearing aids won’t always do the trick. But, boy, his memory is plenty sharp. Just about as sharp as his shot from 44 years of outfitting.

These stories aren’t new. He’s told them numerous times over campfires and etched them into several books about his life.

Just an old cowboy spinning tales of rodeo, ranching and hunting.

“Dealing with me, you are gonna hear a lot of crazy things because that has kinda been the story of my life,” he said.

On the road to Augusta

Rodeo news traveled slow in 1952.

Potts didn’t learn about a thing called the National High School Finals Rodeo until a trip to downtown Mackay, his hometown.

He discovered such an event on a large poster near the clock tower. The words seemed foreign to Potts considering he was not aware of a national rodeo for high schoolers. So, he called the listed phone number and submitted a few prerequisites — a letter from his principal to verify grades and three photos sent to the rodeo producers of Potts competing in his events: bulldogging, calf roping and bareback riding.

He passed those tests, borrowed his dad’s new blue Chevy pickup and headed toward Augusta, Montana, site of the 1952 finals.

“Augusta, Montana, is a town of about 250 people,” Potts said. “How they put that on, I have no idea. Little teeny Podunk village.”

The town now hosts an annual PRCA rodeo in June.

The travel to Augusta ended without issues but Potts hinged on luck to push him through competition. He didn’t own a bulldogging horse and hoped he could find someone to lend him a horse.

Allen provided his horse, Popeye, but the favors didn’t end. Potts needed a hazer, a cowboy on a horse who runs along the steer, and asked a rodeo volunteer to help.

His first run?

“My first steer, I come out just right and I’m about halfway down and, God, I look back,” he said. “There’s no hazer. He’s way behind so I had to pull myself back on the horse. The steer is loose in the arena, so I raced down to the far end and get him going down the fence. Get off and bulldog him.”

Potts said he doesn’t remember the official time but estimated 60 seconds. Different results for his next runs. Six seconds. Eleven seconds and a runner-up finish on the average. A day after a herd of calves roughed him up in the practice pen.

“Them son of a bitches were like a herd of hogs,” Potts said. “They were on top of me. When I got out of there, my glasses were broke. Cow (stuff) on my pearly white shirt. That didn’t work real good.”

That bulldogging trophy still sits in his house.

Success followed in his other events, with second and third finishes in the first two rounds of bareback riding. A photo from one of his rides resides in Potts’ home, along with several more mementoes from that rodeo.

Potts also competed in calf roping but didn’t place.

“I roped my first two calves fairly good but those kids from Texas ... were tying ‘em pretty fast,” he recalled.

Rodeo only began Potts’ legend. Augusta provided Potts with plenty of wall décor. Dozens of photos are scattered on bedroom walls, complete with Potts’ slanted and blocky annotations in black permanent marker.

A year later, Potts attended the University of Idaho and competed for the rodeo team.

He became the 1953 Pacific Coast Conference All-Around Cowboy, thanks to a win in Kennewick, Washington. He walked away with the “most beautiful saddle you ever saw,” which he later gifted to his first grandson.

“I had the most fantastic rodeo you could imagine,” Potts said.

Potts was inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2006.

Flight risk

Potts didn’t have a choice.

He needed to return to Nevada. Guests were set to roll in the next day for a Potts-guided mountain lion hunt.

But here he was, stranded in Hayward, California, along with Joy and two of the family’s dogs.

Potts’ outfitting plane, a 1964 Cessna 336-N4633, sat in the hangar. It needed repairs. But pieces were scattered on the hangar floor. No chance for a scheduled flight.

Could he even make it to Nevada in time for the hunt?

The hangar’s owner offered his Aztec plane to Potts. No big deal.

There were a few obstacles in the endeavor. Potts didn’t have a multi-engine rating on his license and he sure as hell didn’t know how to fly an Aztec. Especially not in a pitch-black sky.

“Don’t worry, I’ll show you how to fly it,” the owner told him, Potts recalled.

He did and the couple hit the air but then the windows started to ice over and Potts didn’t know the solution. So, Joy, pointed a flashlight toward the manual, trying to figure it out.

They solved it and landed safe in Wells, Nevada. But Joy delivered some words to her husband.

“Potts, we have done some stupid things in our lives, but this may be the worst,” he recalled her saying.

Hunting history

Potts became the first Idahoan to complete the big horn sheep grand slam, a successful hunt of the four North American wild sheep — Dall, Stone, bighorn and desert bighorn.

The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation Hall of Fame recently honored Potts at its annual banquet for his “legendary contribution to the Big Horn Sheep of Idaho.” He delivered an acceptance speech in front of more than 800 people and earned a standing ovation.

He guided and outfitted 78 Big Horn Rams to clients worldwide.

“I guided elk hunters, mountain lion hunters and bear hunters,” he said. “Every creature that I had in my area that was legal to hunt.”

OK … about that tumble.

Potts slipped and plummeted toward a group of jagged rocks. One of his ribs punctured his lung.

A helicopter rescued Potts and sent him to the hospital in Salmon. But his injuries were too severe and needed more advanced facilities. Onto Idaho Falls.

“Six days later, they got me out of there alive,” Potts said.

He chronicled the fall and a variety of stories in one of his books, “The Potts’ Factor Versus Murphy’s Law.”

He wrote the book in his hospital bed.

The Potts Factor

Potts’ book, drawing from dozens of encounters and stories, has become a microcosm of Potts’ life. There is a common theme in these stories and an explanation for it.

It’s the name of the book. The Potts Factor. How can everything Potts does somehow go wrong?

Page five of the book defines The Potts Factor. It explains Potts’ life in 31 words and he laughs as he says it.

“A proposition basically stating that if there is a 50-50 chance of something going right — you can bet your sweet ass it will go wrong nine times out of 10.”

It explains the mishap in the practice pen, the accidents and all the unexpected landings.

It is life.

PHOTOS: Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Stanley Potts, a cowboy legend Cowboy Stan Potts talks rodeos