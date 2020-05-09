Stanley Lake Inlet Beach collapses a result of the March 31 earthquake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STANLEY — In a statement released Saturday the National Forest Service announced that with the melting of winter snowpack and ice at lakes in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, several observers noted something was different at the Stanley Lake inlet. Initial reports noted that a former boat launch, beach, and popular fishing area was flooded with deep water and had seemingly disappeared.

Geologists with Idaho Geological Survey reviewed photos and pre- and post-earthquake satellite imagery of the inlet and linked the flooding with geologic processes associated with the March 31, 2020 magnitude 6.5 earthquake.

“The most probable cause for the “disappearing” of the inlet delta is a combination of liquefaction and compaction of saturated sediments and some possible sliding and lateral spreading on the delta toward the deeper part of the lake as a result of the March 31 earthquake or the associated aftershocks,” said Claudio Berti, Director and State Geologist, Idaho Geological Survey.